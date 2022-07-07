2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Champions Tour

2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/07/2022 at 9:30 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship purse is set for $3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $450,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship field is headed by Steve Stricker, Bernhard Langer and Jim Furyk.

It's the 14th event of the season, with 78 players taking on the Ohio host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Firestone Country Club's South Course in Akron, Ohio.

The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday.

Bridgestone Senior Players Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $3,000,000
Winner's share: $450,000
Field size: 78 players
36-hole cut: No cut

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2022, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $264,000
3 $216,000
4 $180,000
5 $144,000
6 $120,000
7 $108,000
8 $96,000
9 $84,000
10 $78,000
11 $72,000
12 $66,000
13 $60,000
14 $57,000
15 $54,000
16 $51,000
17 $48,000
18 $45,000
19 $42,300
20 $39,600
21 $37,200
22 $34,800
23 $33,000
24 $31,500
25 $30,000
26 $28,500
27 $27,300
28 $26,100
29 $24,900
30 $23,700
31 $22,500
32 $21,600
33 $20,700
34 $19,800
35 $18,900
36 $18,000
37 $17,100
38 $16,500
39 $15,900
40 $15,300
41 $14,700
42 $14,100
43 $13,500
44 $12,900
45 $12,300
46 $11,700
47 $11,100
48 $10,500
49 $9,900
50 $9,300
51 $8,700
52 $8,100
53 $7,500
54 $7,200
55 $6,900
56 $6,600
57 $6,300
58 $6,000
59 $5,700
60 $5,400
61 $5,100
62 $4,800
63 $4,500
64 $4,200
65 $3,900
66 $3,600
67 $3,300
68 $3,000
69 $2,820
70 $2,640
71 $2,460
72 $2,280
73 $2,100
74 $1,980
75 $1,860
76 $1,740
77 $1,620
78 $1,500

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.