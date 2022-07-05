2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

07/05/2022 at 11:23 am
The 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at Firestone Country Club's South Course in Akron, Ohio.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorites this week are Steve Stricker and Steve Alker, who come into the week at +450 betting odds.

Miguel Angel Jimenez is next best on the table at 10-to-1.

Jerry Kelly is at 12-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions running through their major season and continuing in the home of the former World Series of Golf and World Golf Championships host site. It's been a season for the Steves to dominate, and expect the same again this week.

2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steve Stricker 450
Steven Alker 450
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1000
Jerry Kelly 1200
Bernhard Langer 2000
Ernie Els 2000
Brian Gay 2200
Fred Couples 2200
Retief Goosen 2500
Jim Furyk 2800
Paul Broadhurst 2800
Brandt Jobe 3000
Kevin Sutherland 3000
Doug Barron 3300
Thongchai Jaidee 3300
David Toms 3500
Alex Cejka 4000
Stephen Ames 4000
Steve Flesch 4000
Robert Karlsson 4500
Rod Pampling 4500
K.J. Choi 5000
Tim Petrovic 5500
Colin Montgomerie 6000
Darren Clarke 6000
Mark Hensby 6000
Paul Goydos 6000
Scott Parel 6000
Woody Austin 6000
David Branshaw 7500
Kirk Triplett 7500
Mike Weir 7500
Marco Dawson 9000
Y.E.Yang 9000
Justin Leonard 10000
Rob Labritz 10000
Stuart Appleby 11000
Gene Sauers 12500
Vijay Singh 12500
Ken Duke 15000
Bob Estes 17500
Billy Andrae 20000
Ken Tangiawa 20000
Rocco Mediate 20000
Tim Herron 20000
Dicky Pride 22500
Jay Haas 22500
Joe Durant 25000
Lee Janzen 25000
Scott Dunlap 25000
John Daly 27500

