2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at Firestone Country Club's South Course in Akron, Ohio.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorites this week are Steve Stricker and Steve Alker, who come into the week at +450 betting odds.

Miguel Angel Jimenez is next best on the table at 10-to-1.

Jerry Kelly is at 12-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions running through their major season and continuing in the home of the former World Series of Golf and World Golf Championships host site. It's been a season for the Steves to dominate, and expect the same again this week.

2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship betting odds: Outright winner