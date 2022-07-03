2022 The Ascendant final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 The Ascendant final leaderboard is headed by winner Marty Dou, who earned the big win with a victory at TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colo.

Dou earned his third-career win on the Korn Ferry Tour with a one-shot win over Carl Yuan, who has enjoyed a great season. Dou won on 17-under 267, shooting 67 in the final round to pick up the title.

Three players -- Jeremy Paul, Brandon Matthews and Augusto Núñez -- finished in a tie for third place, two shots behind Dou.

Dou won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

The Ascendant recap notes

Dou earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him Albertson to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 140 or better, with 71 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Memorial Health Championship.

2022 The Ascendant final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Zecheng Dou -17 69 67 68 67 271 $135,000
2 Carl Yuan -16 71 70 64 67 272 $67,500
T3 Jeremy Paul -15 67 71 69 66 273 $35,750
T3 Brandon Matthews -15 70 67 68 68 273 $35,750
T3 Augusto Núñez -15 66 70 69 68 273 $35,750
T6 Matthys Daffue -14 71 70 68 65 274 $24,000
T6 Shad Tuten -14 70 69 68 67 274 $24,000
T6 Davis Thompson -14 71 70 66 67 274 $24,000
9 Harrison Endycott -13 71 71 65 68 275 $20,625
T10 Conner Godsey -12 70 67 74 65 276 $17,788
T10 Justin Suh -12 75 65 68 68 276 $17,788
T10 Kevin Roy -12 71 67 70 68 276 $17,788
T13 Sam Stevens -11 72 70 68 67 277 $13,575
T13 Jay Card III -11 69 69 71 68 277 $13,575
T13 John VanDerLaan -11 73 68 66 70 277 $13,575
T13 Dawson Armstrong -11 69 65 70 73 277 $13,575
T13 Ryan McCormick -11 67 67 70 73 277 $13,575
T18 Steven Fisk -10 70 68 72 68 278 $9,825
T18 Austin Eckroat -10 70 70 70 68 278 $9,825
T18 Patrick Fishburn -10 71 71 68 68 278 $9,825
T18 Braden Thornberry -10 73 70 66 69 278 $9,825
T18 Michael Kim -10 67 71 70 70 278 $9,825
T23 Brad Hopfinger -9 72 71 68 68 279 $6,539
T23 Martin Flores -9 70 70 70 69 279 $6,539
T23 Luis Gagne -9 69 72 70 68 279 $6,539
T23 Zac Blair -9 70 73 67 69 279 $6,539
T23 Scott Harrington -9 67 76 67 69 279 $6,539
T23 Robby Shelton -9 74 69 70 66 279 $6,539
T23 Kyle Westmoreland -9 73 68 67 71 279 $6,539
T30 Patrick Cover -8 72 70 69 69 280 $5,150
T30 Pierceson Coody -8 69 73 67 71 280 $5,150
T30 Vince India -8 70 66 72 72 280 $5,150
T33 Vincent Norrman -7 70 70 71 70 281 $4,613
T33 Garett Reband -7 71 66 72 72 281 $4,613
T33 Tom Lewis -7 71 70 71 69 281 $4,613
T33 Xinjun Zhang -7 68 70 74 69 281 $4,613
T37 Marcelo Rozo -6 70 73 68 71 282 $3,895
T37 Sam Saunders -6 73 69 70 70 282 $3,895
T37 Cole Hammer -6 70 72 70 70 282 $3,895
T37 Kevin Dougherty -6 74 66 72 70 282 $3,895
T37 Trevor Cone -6 71 72 66 73 282 $3,895
T37 Brett White -6 74 69 66 73 282 $3,895
T37 Erik Barnes -6 67 71 76 68 282 $3,895
T44 Mark Anguiano -5 71 72 68 72 283 $3,413
T44 Zack Fischer -5 70 70 69 74 283 $3,413
T44 Alex Chiarella -5 72 70 70 71 283 $3,413
T44 David Kocher -5 71 70 68 74 283 $3,413
T44 Pontus Nyholm -5 70 70 74 69 283 $3,413
T44 Nicholas Lindheim -5 71 71 73 68 283 $3,413
T50 Eric Cole -4 70 69 72 73 284 $3,155
T50 John Chin -4 74 69 69 72 284 $3,155
T50 Ashton Van Horne -4 71 72 67 74 284 $3,155
T50 Cody Gribble -4 74 68 70 72 284 $3,155
T50 Nick Voke -4 75 68 70 71 284 $3,155
T50 Roberto Díaz -4 72 67 74 71 284 $3,155
T50 Seonghyeon Kim -4 71 71 72 70 284 $3,155
T50 Taylor Dickson -4 69 74 71 70 284 $3,155
T50 Trace Crowe -4 73 69 74 68 284 $3,155
T50 Philip Knowles -4 70 71 75 68 284 $3,155
T50 Michael Johnson -4 71 70 76 67 284 $3,155
T61 MJ Maguire -3 73 70 71 71 285 $3,045
T61 Tyson Alexander -3 69 74 72 70 285 $3,045
T61 Marcos Montenegro -3 74 69 72 70 285 $3,045
T64 Ben Griffin -2 69 73 68 76 286 $3,000
T64 Tom Whitney -2 69 74 69 74 286 $3,000
T64 Julián Etulain -2 72 69 74 71 286 $3,000
T67 Derek Oland -1 70 73 69 75 287 $2,955
T67 Zahkai Brown -1 72 69 72 74 287 $2,955
T67 Curtis Luck -1 67 74 78 68 287 $2,955
70 Jake Staiano E 74 69 72 73 288 $2,925
71 Nelson Ledesma 5 72 70 69 82 293 $2,910

