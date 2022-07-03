2022 The Ascendant final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The Ascendant final leaderboard is headed by winner Marty Dou, who earned the big win with a victory at TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colo.

Dou earned his third-career win on the Korn Ferry Tour with a one-shot win over Carl Yuan, who has enjoyed a great season. Dou won on 17-under 267, shooting 67 in the final round to pick up the title.

Three players -- Jeremy Paul, Brandon Matthews and Augusto Núñez -- finished in a tie for third place, two shots behind Dou.

Dou won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

The Ascendant recap notes

Dou earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him Albertson to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 140 or better, with 71 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Memorial Health Championship.

2022 The Ascendant final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

