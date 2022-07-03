2022 Horizon Irish Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
07/03/2022 at 10:38 am
The 2022 Horizon Irish Open prize money payout is from the $6 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Horizon Irish Open prize pool is at $1,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $666,660. The Horizon Irish Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 16.67 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is actually 78th place this week.

The Horizon Irish Open field is headed by John Catlin, Shane Lowry, Ryan Fox and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Horizon Irish Open from the correct 2022 Horizon Irish Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, and those 78 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 Horizon Irish Open prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 1,005 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 28 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 Horizon Irish Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,000,000
2 $666,660
3 $375,600
4 $300,000
5 $254,400
6 $210,000
7 $180,000
8 $150,000
9 $134,400
10 $120,000
11 $110,400
12 $103,200
13 $96,600
14 $91,800
15 $88,200
16 $84,600
17 $81,000
18 $77,400
19 $74,400
20 $72,000
21 $69,600
22 $67,800
23 $66,000
24 $64,200
25 $62,400
26 $60,600
27 $58,800
28 $57,000
29 $55,200
30 $53,400
31 $51,600
32 $49,800
33 $48,000
34 $46,200
35 $45,000
36 $43,800
37 $42,600
38 $41,400
39 $40,200
40 $39,000
41 $37,800
42 $36,600
43 $35,400
44 $34,200
45 $33,000
46 $31,800
47 $30,600
48 $29,400
49 $28,200
50 $27,000
51 $25,800
52 $24,600
53 $23,400
54 $22,200
55 $21,000
56 $19,800
57 $18,600
58 $18,000
59 $17,400
60 $16,800
61 $16,200
62 $15,600
63 $15,000
64 $14,400
65 $13,800

