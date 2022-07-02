2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland purse is set for $25 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,000,000 -- the standard 20 percent payout according to the LIV Golf's prize money distribution chart.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

The 48-player field is the second event in the eight-event LIV Golf Invitational Series.

A cut is not made after 36 holes, and the tournament is just 54 holes compared to a standard 72. All players who finish three rounds of the tournament will earn money from the $20 million individual portion of the prize pool. The top three teams in the 12-team concurrent format will split $5 million, with $3 million to first, $1.5 million to second and $500,000 to third.

The event is played this year at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Ore.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland: What you need to know

Purse: $25,000,000 ($20 million individual, $5 million team)

Winner's share: $4,000,000

Field size: 48 players

36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets no Official World Golf Ranking points.

