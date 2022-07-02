2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
07/02/2022 at 9:34 pm
The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland final leaderboard is headed by winner Branden Grace, who earned the LIV Golf win at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club near Portland, Ore.

Grace shot 7-under 65 in the final round to end the 54-hole shotgun-start tournament with a three-shot win over Carlos Ortiz, who birdied the final hole. Grace shot 13-under 203.

Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed finished tied for third place on 9-under total.

Grace won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland recap notes

Grace earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events. Were the series able to offer points, Grace would have earned 28 OWGR points.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf evnets, with 48 players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the 4 Aces team finished first by seven shots, with the four team members (Johnson, Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch) splitting $3 milllion. The Stinger earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Fireballs finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2022 LIV Golf schedule continues with the event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., at the end of July..

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Branden Grace -13 69 69 65 203 $4,000,000
2 Carlos Ortiz -11 67 69 69 205 $2,125,000
T3 Patrick Reed -9 72 68 67 207 $1,275,000
T3 Dustin Johnson -9 68 68 71 207 $1,275,000
5 Louis Oosthuizen -7 71 69 69 209 $975,000
6 Jinichiro Kozuma -6 71 69 70 210 $800,000
7 Talor Gooch -4 72 70 70 212 $675,000
T8 Matthew Wolff -3 72 71 70 213 $602,500
T8 Justin Harding -3 72 67 74 213 $602,500
10 Bryson Dechambeau -2 72 69 73 214 $560,000
T11 Abraham Ancer -1 73 71 71 215 $374,000
T11 Yuki Inamori -1 71 73 71 215 $374,000
T11 Kevin Na -1 75 68 72 215 $374,000
T11 Sam Horsfield -1 73 68 74 215 $374,000
T11 Sihwan Kim -1 72 68 75 215 $374,000
T16 Lee Westwood E 76 71 69 216 $223,600
T16 Hideto Tanihara E 69 75 72 216 $223,600
T16 Matt Jones E 72 72 72 216 $223,600
T16 Martin Kaymer E 71 72 73 216 $223,600
T16 Brooks Koepka E 70 70 76 216 $223,600
21 Adrian Otaegui 1 74 72 71 217 $180,000
22 James Piot 2 73 76 69 218 $172,000
T23 Chase Koepka 3 73 74 72 219 $168,000
T23 Ryosuke Kinoshita 3 75 71 73 219 $168,000
T23 Scott Vincent 3 71 74 74 219 $168,000
26 Sergio Garcia 4 75 71 74 220 $164,000
T27 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 5 76 73 72 221 $161,000
T27 Richard Bland 5 74 74 73 221 $161,000
T29 Phachara Khongwatmai 6 77 75 70 222 $153,000
T29 Ian Snyman 6 76 75 71 222 $153,000
T29 Hudson Swafford 6 74 77 71 222 $153,000
T29 Travis Smyth 6 77 71 74 222 $153,000
T29 Hennie Du Plessis 6 70 75 77 222 $153,000
T29 Pat Perez 6 69 73 80 222 $153,000
T35 Graeme Mcdowell 7 79 71 73 223 $145,000
T35 Wade Ormsby 7 70 76 77 223 $145,000
T37 Bernd Wiesberger 8 77 74 73 224 $140,000
T37 Laurie Canter 8 75 74 75 224 $140,000
T37 Charl Schwartzel 8 74 73 77 224 $140,000
T40 Sadom Kaewkanjana 10 82 70 74 226 $133,000
T40 Ian Poulter 10 75 77 74 226 $133,000
T40 Phil Mickelson 10 75 75 76 226 $133,000
T40 Peter Uihlein 10 74 74 78 226 $133,000
T44 Itthipat Buranatanyarat 11 79 74 74 227 $127,000
T44 Blake Windred 11 79 74 74 227 $127,000
46 Turk Pettit 16 78 76 78 232 $124,000
47 Shaun Norris 17 75 79 79 233 $122,000
48 Jediah Morgan 21 76 84 77 237 $120,000

