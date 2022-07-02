2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland final leaderboard is headed by winner Branden Grace, who earned the LIV Golf win at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club near Portland, Ore.

Grace shot 7-under 65 in the final round to end the 54-hole shotgun-start tournament with a three-shot win over Carlos Ortiz, who birdied the final hole. Grace shot 13-under 203.

Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed finished tied for third place on 9-under total.

Grace won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland recap notes

Grace earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events. Were the series able to offer points, Grace would have earned 28 OWGR points.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf evnets, with 48 players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the 4 Aces team finished first by seven shots, with the four team members (Johnson, Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch) splitting $3 milllion. The Stinger earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Fireballs finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2022 LIV Golf schedule continues with the event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., at the end of July..

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details