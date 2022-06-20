2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour major event at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.
Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko are 11-to-1.
Lexi Thompson and Minjee Lee on 14-to-1.
2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with the LPGA back in Maryland for a major for the first time in nearly a decade. Congressional Country Club debuts with its new look on the major stage, and the field is tremendous for the championship.
2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Nelly Korda
|900
|Jin Young Ko
|1100
|Lydia Ko
|1100
|Lexi Thompson
|1400
|Minjee Lee
|1400
|Brooke Henderson
|1800
|Atthaya Thitikul
|2500
|Hye Jin Choi
|2500
|Jessica Korda
|3000
|Leona Maguire
|3000
|Hannah Green
|3300
|Inbee Park
|3300
|Megan Khang
|3300
|Xiyu Lin
|3300
|Jennifer Kupcho
|4000
|Celine Boutier
|4500
|Hyo Joo Kim
|4500
|Madelene Sagstrom
|4500
|Nasa Hataoka
|4500
|Georgia Hall
|5000
|In Gee Chun
|5500
|Jeongeun Lee6
|5500
|Marina Alex
|5500
|Sei Young Kim
|5500
|Anna Nordqvist
|6000
|Carlota Ciganda
|6000
|Charley Hull
|6600
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|6600
|Allisen Corpuz
|7000
|Patty Tavatanakit
|7000
|Ayaka Furue
|7500
|Bronte Law
|7500
|Ryann O'Toole
|7500
|So Yeon Ryu
|7500
|Chella Choi
|8000
|Hinako Shibuno
|8000
|Mao Saigo
|8000
|Yuka Saso
|8000
|Lauren Stephenson
|9000
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|9000
|Su Oh
|9000
|A Lim Kim
|10000
|Andrea Lee
|10000
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|10000
|Brittany Altomare
|10000
|Eun Hee Ji
|10000
|Lilia Vu
|10000
|Mina Harigae
|10000
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|10000
|Na Rin An
|10000
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|10000
|Ally Ewing
|12500
|Amy Yang
|12500
|Albane Valenzuela
|15000
|Alison Lee
|15000
|Brittany Lincicome
|15000
|Caroline Masson
|15000
|Frida Kinhult
|15000
|Jenny Shin
|15000
|Pia Babnik
|15000
|Sarah Schmelzel
|15000
|Stacy Lewis
|15000