2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour major event at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko are 11-to-1.

Lexi Thompson and Minjee Lee on 14-to-1.

2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with the LPGA back in Maryland for a major for the first time in nearly a decade. Congressional Country Club debuts with its new look on the major stage, and the field is tremendous for the championship.

2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner