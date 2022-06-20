2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting LPGA Tour

2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

06/20/2022 at 1:30 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour major event at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko are 11-to-1.

Lexi Thompson and Minjee Lee on 14-to-1.

2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with the LPGA back in Maryland for a major for the first time in nearly a decade. Congressional Country Club debuts with its new look on the major stage, and the field is tremendous for the championship.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Nelly Korda 900
Jin Young Ko 1100
Lydia Ko 1100
Lexi Thompson 1400
Minjee Lee 1400
Brooke Henderson 1800
Atthaya Thitikul 2500
Hye Jin Choi 2500
Jessica Korda 3000
Leona Maguire 3000
Hannah Green 3300
Inbee Park 3300
Megan Khang 3300
Xiyu Lin 3300
Jennifer Kupcho 4000
Celine Boutier 4500
Hyo Joo Kim 4500
Madelene Sagstrom 4500
Nasa Hataoka 4500
Georgia Hall 5000
In Gee Chun 5500
Jeongeun Lee6 5500
Marina Alex 5500
Sei Young Kim 5500
Anna Nordqvist 6000
Carlota Ciganda 6000
Charley Hull 6600
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 6600
Allisen Corpuz 7000
Patty Tavatanakit 7000
Ayaka Furue 7500
Bronte Law 7500
Ryann O'Toole 7500
So Yeon Ryu 7500
Chella Choi 8000
Hinako Shibuno 8000
Mao Saigo 8000
Yuka Saso 8000
Lauren Stephenson 9000
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 9000
Su Oh 9000
A Lim Kim 10000
Andrea Lee 10000
Ariya Jutanugarn 10000
Brittany Altomare 10000
Eun Hee Ji 10000
Lilia Vu 10000
Mina Harigae 10000
Moriya Jutanugarn 10000
Na Rin An 10000
Pajaree Anannarukarn 10000
Ally Ewing 12500
Amy Yang 12500
Albane Valenzuela 15000
Alison Lee 15000
Brittany Lincicome 15000
Caroline Masson 15000
Frida Kinhult 15000
Jenny Shin 15000
Pia Babnik 15000
Sarah Schmelzel 15000
Stacy Lewis 15000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.