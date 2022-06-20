2022 BMW International Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
European Tour Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2022 BMW International Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

06/20/2022 at 1:36 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 BMW International Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Billy Horschel, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Louis Oosthuizen is at 18-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Jordan Smith is at 20-to-1, with Bernd Wiesberger at 22-to-1.

2022 BMW International Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the BMW International Open, with the European Tour heading back to Germany. It's an interesting field with a handful of name players, including some LIV guys invited to show up for some scratch. Typically this course gives up good scores, requiring four rounds in the 60s to win.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 BMW International Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Billy Horschel 1200
Louis Oosthuizen 1800
Jordan Smith 2000
Bernd Weisberger 2200
Ryan Fox 2200
Thomas Pieters 2200
Sergio Garcia 2500
Pablo Larrazabal 3000
Robert MacIntyre 3000
Victor Perez 3000
Rasmus Hojgaard 3300
Adrian Otaegui 3500
Oliver Bekker 3500
Richard Mansell 3500
Edoardo Molinari 4000
Laurie Canter 4000
Martin Kaymer 4000
Thomas Detry 4000
Romain Langasque 4500
Mikko Korhonen 5000
Fabrizio Zanotti 6000
Haotong Li 6000
Dean Burmester 6600
George Coetzee 6600
Takumi Kanaya 6600
Marcus Armitage 7000
Thobjorn Olesen 7000
Jorge Campillo 7500
Kazuki Higa 7500
Antoine Rozner 8000
Jazz Janewattananond 8000
Marcel Schneider 8000
Masahiro Kawamura 8000
Will Besseling 8000
Hurly Long 9000
Julien Brun 9000
Kalle Samooja 9000
Matthew Jordan 9000
Matti Schmid 9000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 9000
Yannik Paul 9000
Ashun Wu 10000
Niklas Norgaard Moller 10000
Richie Ramsay 10000
Ross Fisher 10000
Thriston Lawrence 10000
Daniel van Tonder 11000
Kristoffer Broberg 11000
Matthieu Pavon 11000
Maximilian Kieffer 11000
Victor Dubuisson 11000
Andy Sullivan 12500
Chase Hanna 12500
Joakim Lagergren 12500
Justin Walters 12500
Lukas Nemecz 12500
Marcus Kinhult 12500
Sean Crocker 12500
Wade Ormsby 12500
Connor Syme 14000
Darren Fichardt 14000
Jeff Winther 14000
Mike Lorenzo Vera 14000
Tapio Pulkkanen 14000
Brandon Stone 15000
David Horsey 15000
Espen Kofstad 15000
Jacques Kruyswijk 15000
Matthew Southgate 15000
Nacho Elvira 15000
Santiago Tarrio 15000
Shubhankar Sharma 15000
Craig Howie 17500
Ewen Ferguson 17500
James Morrison 17500
Ricardo Gouveia 17500
Eddie Pepperell 20000
Francesco Laporta 20000
Jack Senior 20000
Zander Lombard 22500

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.