2022 BMW International Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 BMW International Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Billy Horschel, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Louis Oosthuizen is at 18-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Jordan Smith is at 20-to-1, with Bernd Wiesberger at 22-to-1.

2022 BMW International Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the BMW International Open, with the European Tour heading back to Germany. It's an interesting field with a handful of name players, including some LIV guys invited to show up for some scratch. Typically this course gives up good scores, requiring four rounds in the 60s to win.

2022 BMW International Open betting odds: Outright winner