2022 BMW International Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 BMW International Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Billy Horschel, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Louis Oosthuizen is at 18-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.
Jordan Smith is at 20-to-1, with Bernd Wiesberger at 22-to-1.
2022 BMW International Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the BMW International Open, with the European Tour heading back to Germany. It's an interesting field with a handful of name players, including some LIV guys invited to show up for some scratch. Typically this course gives up good scores, requiring four rounds in the 60s to win.
2022 BMW International Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Billy Horschel
|1200
|Louis Oosthuizen
|1800
|Jordan Smith
|2000
|Bernd Weisberger
|2200
|Ryan Fox
|2200
|Thomas Pieters
|2200
|Sergio Garcia
|2500
|Pablo Larrazabal
|3000
|Robert MacIntyre
|3000
|Victor Perez
|3000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|3300
|Adrian Otaegui
|3500
|Oliver Bekker
|3500
|Richard Mansell
|3500
|Edoardo Molinari
|4000
|Laurie Canter
|4000
|Martin Kaymer
|4000
|Thomas Detry
|4000
|Romain Langasque
|4500
|Mikko Korhonen
|5000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|6000
|Haotong Li
|6000
|Dean Burmester
|6600
|George Coetzee
|6600
|Takumi Kanaya
|6600
|Marcus Armitage
|7000
|Thobjorn Olesen
|7000
|Jorge Campillo
|7500
|Kazuki Higa
|7500
|Antoine Rozner
|8000
|Jazz Janewattananond
|8000
|Marcel Schneider
|8000
|Masahiro Kawamura
|8000
|Will Besseling
|8000
|Hurly Long
|9000
|Julien Brun
|9000
|Kalle Samooja
|9000
|Matthew Jordan
|9000
|Matti Schmid
|9000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|9000
|Yannik Paul
|9000
|Ashun Wu
|10000
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|10000
|Richie Ramsay
|10000
|Ross Fisher
|10000
|Thriston Lawrence
|10000
|Daniel van Tonder
|11000
|Kristoffer Broberg
|11000
|Matthieu Pavon
|11000
|Maximilian Kieffer
|11000
|Victor Dubuisson
|11000
|Andy Sullivan
|12500
|Chase Hanna
|12500
|Joakim Lagergren
|12500
|Justin Walters
|12500
|Lukas Nemecz
|12500
|Marcus Kinhult
|12500
|Sean Crocker
|12500
|Wade Ormsby
|12500
|Connor Syme
|14000
|Darren Fichardt
|14000
|Jeff Winther
|14000
|Mike Lorenzo Vera
|14000
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|14000
|Brandon Stone
|15000
|David Horsey
|15000
|Espen Kofstad
|15000
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|15000
|Matthew Southgate
|15000
|Nacho Elvira
|15000
|Santiago Tarrio
|15000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|15000
|Craig Howie
|17500
|Ewen Ferguson
|17500
|James Morrison
|17500
|Ricardo Gouveia
|17500
|Eddie Pepperell
|20000
|Francesco Laporta
|20000
|Jack Senior
|20000
|Zander Lombard
|22500