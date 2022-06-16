2022 US Open TV schedule: How to watch on USA, NBC, Peacock

The 2022 US Open is the third major championship of the men's golf calendar, with The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., hosting an historic US Open.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 60 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the national championship.

The US Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with USA Network airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from the Boston area.

NBC airs coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with the Peacock streaming service carrying some action for all four days.

In order to watch the Peacock-exclusive coverage, you'll need to subscribe to Peacock Premium for $5 per month. The other coverage is available to stream through the NBC Sports app.

However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 US Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 US Open TV times and schedule.

2022 US Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern