LPGA’s Chevron Championship moving to Houston’s Carlton Woods and later in April

The Chevron Championship has found its new home -- and a new date to go along with it.

The Club at Carlton Woods will be the new home to the first LPGA major championship of year, which will be held April 20-23, 2023. The Jack Nicklaus-designed Signature Course will host the tournament.

Carlton Woods was selected as the new home of the championship as part of a process to move the tournament from the Palm Springs area of the California desert and its ancestral home at Mission Hills Country Club, which will host a PGA Tour Champions event in the wake of the move.

The Nicklaus course at Carlton Woods opened in 2001 and has hosted the 2014 US Junior Amateur Championship and numerous USGA qualifiers.

The Club at Carlton Woods has 50/50 between male and female junior members, which happens to appeal to Chevron and the LPGA Tour, which are both looking to welcome more women and girls to the game.

In 2021, Chevron took over as title sponsor of The Chevron Championship (formerly the ANA Inspiration) in a six-year deal with the LPGA, increasing the purse by over 60 percent to $5 million.