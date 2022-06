2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) and Ladies European Tour joint event at Halmstad Golf Club in Tylösand, Sweden.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Alex Noren, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Maja Stark is at 18-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Edoardo Molinari is at 20-to-1, with Alexander Bjork and Linn Grant each at 22-to-1.

2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, with the European Tour heading back to Sweden with a concurrent event played with the Ladies European Tour for the same purse at the same time. It's a great concept and should be an entertaining week.

2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed betting odds: Outright winner