2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Seaview Resort in Galloway, N.J.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

Lydia Ko is 13-to-2, with Hye-Jin Choi at 11-to-1.

Nasa Hataoka is on 12-to-1.

2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the ShopRite LPGA Classic, with the LPGA back on the Jersey Shore. It's a fun event, with a Donald Ross design again hosting after Pine Needles last week. This event has a tendency to produce some unlikely winners, so search for value down the board this week.

2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic betting odds: Outright winner