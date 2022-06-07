2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
06/07/2022 at 10:01 am
The 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Seaview Resort in Galloway, N.J.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

Lydia Ko is 13-to-2, with Hye-Jin Choi at 11-to-1.

Nasa Hataoka is on 12-to-1.

2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the ShopRite LPGA Classic, with the LPGA back on the Jersey Shore. It's a fun event, with a Donald Ross design again hosting after Pine Needles last week. This event has a tendency to produce some unlikely winners, so search for value down the board this week.

2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jin Young Ko 450
Lydia Ko 650
Hye-Jin Choi 1100
Nasa Hataoka 1200
Inbee Park 1400
Brooke Henderson 1800
Celine Boutier 1800
In Gee Chun 2500
Anna Nordqvist 2800
Jeongeun Lee6 2800
Leona Maguire 3000
Ayaka Furue 3300
Marina Alex 3500
A Lim Kim 4000
Hinako Shibuno 4500
Lauren Stephenson 4500
Chella Choi 5500
Mina Harigae 5500
Na Rin An 5500
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 6000
Su Oh 7500
Ashleigh Buhai 8000
Jenny Shin 8000
Maria Fassi 8000
Emily Pedersen 10000
Paula Reto 10000
Bronte Law 11000
Caroline Masson 11000
Stacy Lewis 11000
Yealimi Noh 11000
Yu Liu 11000
Brittany Lincicome 12500
Frida Kinhult 12500
Morgane Metraux 12500
Sung Hyun Park 12500
Wei Ling Hsu 12500
Albane Valenzuela 15000
Anne Van Dam 17500
Isi Gabsa 17500
Perrine Delacour 17500

