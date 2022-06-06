US Women’s Open records: Lowest 18-, 36-, 54- and 72-hole scores

At the end of the 2022 US Women's Open, champion Minjee Lee set a new all-time US Women's Open 72-hole scoring record at Pine Needles Lodge and Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

In US Women's Open history, the 72-hole scoring record is 271, with Minjee Lee winning the 2022 US Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Club in Southern Pines, N.C., with a 13-under total.

Three players previously held the US Women's Open 72-hole scoring record at 272, with Annika Sorenstam setting the mark at Pine Needles in 1996. Juli Inkster tied the mark at Old Waverly in 1999, and In Gee Chun joined the group on 272 with her win at Lancaster Country Club in 2015.

Inkster's 1999 total gives her the US Women's Open record for the most strokes under par, with Lee's 13-under total now second in relation to par.

Helen Alfredsson owns the US Women's Open 36-hole scoring record with 63-69--132 at Indianwood G. & C.C. in 1994. Inkster holds the US Women's Open 54-hole scoring record of 65-69-67--201 at Old Waverly in 1999.

The lowest single 18-hole round in US Women's Open history is 63, shot just once, by Helen Alfredssonin that 1994 US Women's Open in Michigan. There have been six rounds of 64 shot in the tournament's history dating back to 1946.