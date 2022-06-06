2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Seaview Resort and Hotel in Galloway, N.J.
The ShopRite LPGA Classic field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Marina Alex and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second New Jersey event of the season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the biggest pro-am in women's golf coming to the Jersey Shore once again.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.
The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 15 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic field
- Marina Alex
- Na Rin An
- Dottie Ardina
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Sarah Burnham
- Silvia Cavalleri
- Tiffany Chan
- Jennifer Chang
- Ssu-Chia Cheng
- Peiyun Chien
- Chella Choi
- Na Yeon Choi
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Youngin Chun
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Lauren Coughlin
- Casey Danielson
- Karis Davidson
- Perrine Delacour
- Brianna Do
- Allison Emrey
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Maria Fassi
- Fatima Fernandez Cano
- Dana Finkelstein
- Meaghan Francella
- Laney Frye (a)
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Kristen Gillman
- Jaye Marie Green
- Natalie Gulbis
- Haylee Harford
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Celine Herbin
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yaeeun Hong
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Vivian Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Caroline Inglis
- Janie Jackson
- Jiwon Jeon
- Linnea Johansson
- Haeji Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- A Lim Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Christina Kim
- Gina Kim
- Lauren Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Katherine Kirk
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Min Seo Kwak
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Agathe Laisne
- Brittany Lang
- Bronte Law
- Min Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Ilhee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Leona Maguire
- Mo Martin
- Caroline Masson
- Brooke Matthews
- Maria McBride
- Kristy McPherson
- Wichanee Meechai
- Gerina Mendoza
- Morgane Metraux
- Sydnee Michaels
- Giulia Molinaro
- Haley Moore
- Elizabeth Nagel
- Yealimi Noh
- Haru Nomura
- Anna Nordqvist
- Su Oh
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Kaitlyn Papp
- Inbee Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Emily Pedersen
- Jessica Peng
- Katherine Perry-Hamski
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Robynn Ree
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Rachel Rohanna
- Sophia Schubert
- Alena Sharp
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Bailey Shoemaker (a)
- Sarah Jane Smith
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Jennifer Song
- Klara Spilkova
- Mariah Stackhouse
- Angela Stanford
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Charlotte Thomas
- Mariajo Uribe
- Alana Uriell
- Albane Valenzuela
- Anne van Dam
- Savannah Vilaubi
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Karrie Webb
- Dewi Weber
- Jing Yan
- Ruoning Yin
- Katie Yoo
- Weiwei Zhang
Top 50 players in 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic field
- 1. Jin Young Ko
- 3. Lydia Ko
- 7. Nasa Hataoka
- 8. In Bee Park
- 11. Brooke M. Henderson
- 17. Celine Boutier
- 23. Anna Nordqvist
- 24. Ayaka Furue
- 25. Leona Maguire
- 27. Jeong Eun Lee6
- 28. Marina Alex
- 31. In Gee Chun
- 37. A Lim Kim
- 38. Hye Jin Choi
- 43. Na Rin An