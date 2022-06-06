2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Seaview Resort and Hotel in Galloway, N.J.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Marina Alex and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second New Jersey event of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the biggest pro-am in women's golf coming to the Jersey Shore once again.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 15 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic field

Marina Alex

Na Rin An

Dottie Ardina

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Sarah Burnham

Silvia Cavalleri

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Ssu-Chia Cheng

Peiyun Chien

Chella Choi

Na Yeon Choi

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Youngin Chun

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Lauren Coughlin

Casey Danielson

Karis Davidson

Perrine Delacour

Brianna Do

Allison Emrey

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Maria Fassi

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Dana Finkelstein

Meaghan Francella

Laney Frye (a)

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Kristen Gillman

Jaye Marie Green

Natalie Gulbis

Haylee Harford

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Celine Herbin

Daniela Holmqvist

Yaeeun Hong

Yu-Sang Hou

Vivian Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Caroline Inglis

Janie Jackson

Jiwon Jeon

Linnea Johansson

Haeji Kang

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

A Lim Kim

In Kyung Kim

Christina Kim

Gina Kim

Lauren Kim

Frida Kinhult

Katherine Kirk

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Min Seo Kwak

Stephanie Kyriacou

Agathe Laisne

Brittany Lang

Bronte Law

Min Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Ilhee Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Leona Maguire

Mo Martin

Caroline Masson

Brooke Matthews

Maria McBride

Kristy McPherson

Wichanee Meechai

Gerina Mendoza

Morgane Metraux

Sydnee Michaels

Giulia Molinaro

Haley Moore

Elizabeth Nagel

Yealimi Noh

Haru Nomura

Anna Nordqvist

Su Oh

Bianca Pagdanganan

Kaitlyn Papp

Inbee Park

Sung Hyun Park

Emily Pedersen

Jessica Peng

Katherine Perry-Hamski

Pornanong Phatlum

Robynn Ree

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Rachel Rohanna

Sophia Schubert

Alena Sharp

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Bailey Shoemaker (a)

Sarah Jane Smith

Luna Sobron Galmes

Jennifer Song

Klara Spilkova

Mariah Stackhouse

Angela Stanford

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Charlotte Thomas

Mariajo Uribe

Alana Uriell

Albane Valenzuela

Anne van Dam

Savannah Vilaubi

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Karrie Webb

Dewi Weber

Jing Yan

Ruoning Yin

Katie Yoo

Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic field