2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Halmstad Golf Club in Tylösand, Sweden.

The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field is headlined by the likes of Alex Noren, Henrik Stenson and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 14th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Sweden in a joint event with the Ladies European Tour -- playing in the same event at the same time with a field split between men and women.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Casandra Alexander

Carmen Alonso

Maverick Antcliff

Elin Arvidsson

Pia Babnik

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Lina Boqvist

Stacy Lee Bregman

Becky Brewerton

Sofie Bringner

Kristoffer Broberg

Nicole Broch Estrup

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Hannah Burke

Jonathan Caldwell

Alejandro Cañizares

Virginia Elena Carta

John Catlin

Anne-Lise Caudal

Ashley Chesters

Olivia Cowan

Gabriella Cowley

Diksha Dagar

Rosie Davies

Manon De Roey

Annabel Dimmock

Nobuhle Dlamini

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Julia Engstrom

Darren Fichardt

Moa Folke

Cloe Frankish

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Nicole Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Rachael Goodall

Ricardo Gouveia

Linn Grant

Emma Grechi

Julien Guerrier

Johanna Gustavsson

Maha Haddioui

Jenny Haglund

Lydia G Hall

Chase Hanna

Peter Hanson

Leonie Harm

Benjamin Hebert

Caroline Hedwall

Scott Hend

Kylie Henry

Maria Hernandez

Alice Hewson

Whitney Hillier

David Horsey

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Lily May Humphreys

Nuria Iturrioz

Jazz Janewattananond

Leo Johannson

Felicity Johnson

Rikard Karlberg

Jessica Karlsson

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Espen Kofstad

Tiia Koivisto

Noora Komulainen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joakim Lagergren

Karolin Lampert

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Charlotte Liautier

Ingrid Lindblad

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Karoline Lund

Gabrielle Macdonald

Meghan Maclaren

Lucie Malchirand

Tvesa Malik

Paz Marfa Sans

Ross Mcgowan

Olivia Mehaffey

Carolina Melgrati

Kim Metraux

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

Zach Murray

Kristyna Napoleaova

Alex Noren

Sanna Nuutinen

Josefine Nyqvist

Lee-Anne Pace

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Ana Pelaez

Lisa Pettersson

Tapio Pulkkanen

Robert Rock

Mim Sangkapong

Ricardo Santos

Agathe Sauzon

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Marcel Siem

Magdalena Simmermacher

Joel Sjöholm

Marianne Skarpnord

Sebastian Soderberg

Annika Sorenstam

Matthew Southgate

Maja Stark

Madelene Stavnar

Henrik Stenson

Richard Sterne

Linnea Strom

Julian Suri

Alexandra Swayne

Smilla Tarning Soenderby

Santiago Tarrio

Michele Thomson

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Linda Wessberg

Dale Whitnell

Ursula Wikstrom

Chloe Williams

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Sophie Witt

Liz Young

Top 50 players in 2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field

No top-50 male players are in the field.