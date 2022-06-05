2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Halmstad Golf Club in Tylösand, Sweden.
The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field is headlined by the likes of Alex Noren, Henrik Stenson and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 14th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Sweden in a joint event with the Ladies European Tour -- playing in the same event at the same time with a field split between men and women.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field
- Casandra Alexander
- Carmen Alonso
- Maverick Antcliff
- Elin Arvidsson
- Pia Babnik
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Lina Boqvist
- Stacy Lee Bregman
- Becky Brewerton
- Sofie Bringner
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Nicole Broch Estrup
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Hannah Burke
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Virginia Elena Carta
- John Catlin
- Anne-Lise Caudal
- Ashley Chesters
- Olivia Cowan
- Gabriella Cowley
- Diksha Dagar
- Rosie Davies
- Manon De Roey
- Annabel Dimmock
- Nobuhle Dlamini
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Julia Engstrom
- Darren Fichardt
- Moa Folke
- Cloe Frankish
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Nicole Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Rachael Goodall
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Linn Grant
- Emma Grechi
- Julien Guerrier
- Johanna Gustavsson
- Maha Haddioui
- Jenny Haglund
- Lydia G Hall
- Chase Hanna
- Peter Hanson
- Leonie Harm
- Benjamin Hebert
- Caroline Hedwall
- Scott Hend
- Kylie Henry
- Maria Hernandez
- Alice Hewson
- Whitney Hillier
- David Horsey
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Lily May Humphreys
- Nuria Iturrioz
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Leo Johannson
- Felicity Johnson
- Rikard Karlberg
- Jessica Karlsson
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Espen Kofstad
- Tiia Koivisto
- Noora Komulainen
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Joakim Lagergren
- Karolin Lampert
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Charlotte Liautier
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Karoline Lund
- Gabrielle Macdonald
- Meghan Maclaren
- Lucie Malchirand
- Tvesa Malik
- Paz Marfa Sans
- Ross Mcgowan
- Olivia Mehaffey
- Carolina Melgrati
- Kim Metraux
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- Zach Murray
- Kristyna Napoleaova
- Alex Noren
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Josefine Nyqvist
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Ana Pelaez
- Lisa Pettersson
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Robert Rock
- Mim Sangkapong
- Ricardo Santos
- Agathe Sauzon
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Marcel Siem
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Joel Sjöholm
- Marianne Skarpnord
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Annika Sorenstam
- Matthew Southgate
- Maja Stark
- Madelene Stavnar
- Henrik Stenson
- Richard Sterne
- Linnea Strom
- Julian Suri
- Alexandra Swayne
- Smilla Tarning Soenderby
- Santiago Tarrio
- Michele Thomson
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Linda Wessberg
- Dale Whitnell
- Ursula Wikstrom
- Chloe Williams
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Sophie Witt
- Liz Young
Top 50 players in 2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field
No top-50 male players are in the field.