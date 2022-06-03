Sik by LA Golf introduces new Flo M mallet putter
Sik by LA Golf introduces new Flo M mallet putter

06/03/2022 at 10:48 am
Golf News Net


Sik by LA Golf is introducing a new putter, the Flo M mallet putter.

Like the original Flo mallet, the Flo M is milled from a solid block of 303 stainless steel and features Descending Loft Technology, with four regions of the putter face with loft dropping from 4 degrees at the top of the face to 1 degree at the bottom, to deliver more consistent launch angles and improved roll.

The Flo M mallet is approximately 10 percent smaller in size and, at nearly 360 grams, is 70 grams lighter than the original Flo (by about 10%). The goal, based on Tour player feedback, was to deliver high MOI and forgiveness, just in a product that felt similar in weight to a blade.

The Flo M is available for $449 and can be ordered with a variety of hosels (plumber’s neck, double bend, slant neck, swept neck and armlock). Center-shafted option for both the Flo and Flo M are separately forthcoming.

The heads are available in a satin steel or matte black finish, with a variety of shaft choices, as well as custom loft and lie angles and sightline type and location.

