American Express buys endorsement space on Women’s Open players to promote small businesses

At this week's US Women's Open, American Express has put its money where its mouth is by doing something to potentially get more consumers to "shop small."

Ahead of the week at Pine Needles, AmEx purchased sponsorship inventory on the equipment or apparel of six players -- Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Celine Boutier, Gaby Lopez, Stacy Lewis and Rose Zhang -- to spotlight local female-owned small businesses. AmEx worked closely with each golfer to identify businesses in the community that would fit them and match up with their mission.

Here are the companies' logos each golfer will be wearing: