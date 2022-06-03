American Express buys endorsement space on Women's Open players to promote small businesses
American Express buys endorsement space on Women’s Open players to promote small businesses

06/03/2022 at 1:09 pm
Golf News Net
Rose Zhang poses with the trophy after winning the during the final match at the 2021 U.S. Girls' Junior at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md. on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)


At this week's US Women's Open, American Express has put its money where its mouth is by doing something to potentially get more consumers to "shop small."

Ahead of the week at Pine Needles, AmEx purchased sponsorship inventory on the equipment or apparel of six players -- Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Celine Boutier, Gaby Lopez, Stacy Lewis and Rose Zhang -- to spotlight local female-owned small businesses. AmEx worked closely with each golfer to identify businesses in the community that would fit them and match up with their mission.

Here are the companies' logos each golfer will be wearing:

  • Lydia Ko: High Octane (coffee), Aberdeen, N.C.
  • Celine Boutier: C Cup Cupcakery, Southern Pines, N.C.
  • Gaby Lopez: Twigg & Co makers market, Aberdeen, N.C.
  • Stacy Lewis: Morgan Miller (women's clothing), Southern Pines, N.C.
  • Lexi Thompson: Cooper & Bailey's (clothing and décor), Pinehurst, N.C.
  • Rose Zhang: Eloise Trading Company (home décor), Aberdeen, N.C.

About the author

Golf News Net

