Here’s why Jerry Foltz isn’t on US Women’s Open coverage on Golf Channel, NBC and USA

Jerry Foltz has been a long-time voice at Golf Channel, lending his announcing, color-commentary and interviewing talents to the network's cover of the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour over the years.

However, Jerry Foltz is not on the call for the 2022 US Women's Open on USA Network, Golf Channel and NBC. And that's because Foltz is no longer with Golf Channel and NBC Sports Group.

As first reported by Golf Digest, Foltz has left Golf Channel and NBC Sports Group to take a job with LIV Golf Investments to call golf for the LIV Golf Invitational Series, with the Saudi-owned series debuting next week outside of London at Centurion Club.

Digest noticed Foltz was not listed among the NBC Sports commentators for the 2022 US Women's Open after appearing on the pre-tournament media call to discuss the event. Inquiring about Foltz's absence, Digest was told by Golf Channel that Foltz is no longer under contract with the company.

Foltz declined comment to Digest, wanting to keep the focus on the players competing at Pine Needles this week in the biggest tournament in women's golf history.

At last week's LPGA Tour event, the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Foltz was on the call and interviewed winner Eun-Hee Ji.

Foltz has been an announcer with Golf Channel dating back to 1999, following his days as a professional golfer, including winning on the Korn Ferry Tour in 1995 when it was the Nike Tour.