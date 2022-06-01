PGA of America sells Valhalla Golf Club to group of members

The PGA of America is selling Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky to a group of members who will take over the club from the governing body.

According to WDRB-TV, the new ownership group will consist of four members: Jimmy Kirchdorfer, David Novak, Junior Bridgeman and Ches Musselman.

“The PGA of America and the new owners have worked tirelessly to ensure the transition is a smooth one keeping the Valhalla Membership and Valhalla team members at top of mind,” a letter to members said. The PGA Championship is scheduled for May 2024 at Valhalla. — Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) June 1, 2022

Jimmy Kirchdorfer is CEO of ISCO, a fusion, fabrication and fittings company, and he's on the board of a variety of golf entites in Kentucky and around the country. He's in the Kentucky Golf Hall of Fame. Novak is the former chairman and CEO of Yum! Brands. Bridgeman played in the NBA from 1975-1987 and is the owner of Jet and Ebony magazines. Musselman is a hotelier and owns or operates a dozen hotels in Kentucky and Virginia.

Valhalla is set to host the 2024 PGA Championship, and it is expected that the club will maintain some kind of partnership with the PGA of America. The club previously hosted the PGA Championship in 1996, 2000 and 2014.

The PGA of America is moving its headquarters from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., to Frisco, Texas, with the new PGA Frisco facility boasting two championship golf courses, including a Gil Hanse design which is slated to host the PGA Championship in 2027 and 2034.