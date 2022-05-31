Dustin Johnson is biggest shock name in first LIV Golf Invitational field

Dustin Johnson is the shocking name atop the field list for the first LIV Golf Invitational event, which will be played June 9-11, the week before the US Open at Centurion Club in England.

LIV Golf Investments, which is owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, announced the field ahead of the first-ever event in the eight-tournament series. The event will feature a field of 48 players competing for a purse of $25 million, with $4 million to first place in the individual event. The 54-hole, shotgun-start tournament will also feature 12 four-player teams that will be formed via snake draft ahead of the tournament.

Among other notable names competing in the event are Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Hudson Swafford and Sam Horsfield.

Five spots will also remain available for Asian Tour players based on their position in that tour's order of merit. Three amateurs, 2021 US Amateur champion James Piot, Ratchanon "TK" Chantananuwat and David Puig, are in the field.

LIV Golf said they received 170 applications to compete in the inaugural event.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational London field