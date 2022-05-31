2022 Porsche European Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
05/31/2022 at 10:11 am
The 2022 Porsche European Open purse is set for €1.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at €291,660 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Porsche European Open field is headed by Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson and Martin Kaymer, as well as more of the world's best players battling it out in the long-running event.

The Porsche European Open is the 14th event of the year on the 2022 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.

Porsche European Open: What you need to know

Purse: €1,750,000
Winner's share: €291,660
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,750 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 460 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $5 million.

POSITION MONEY 1 €291,660 2 €194,440 3 €109,550 4 €87,500 5 €74,200 6 €61,250 7 €52,500 8 €43,750 9 €39,200 10 €35,000 11 €32,200 12 €30,100 13 €28,175 14 €26,775 15 €25,725 16 €24,675 17 €23,625 18 €22,575 19 €21,700 20 €21,000 21 €20,300 22 €19,775 23 €19,250 24 €18,725 25 €18,200 26 €17,675 27 €17,150 28 €16,625 29 €16,100 30 €15,575 31 €15,050 32 €14,525 33 €14,000 34 €13,475 35 €13,125 36 €12,775 37 €12,425 38 €12,075 39 €11,725 40 €11,375 41 €11,025 42 €10,675 43 €10,325 44 €9,975 45 €9,625 46 €9,275 47 €8,925 48 €8,575 49 €8,225 50 €7,875 51 €7,525 52 €7,175 53 €6,825 54 €6,475 55 €6,125 56 €5,775 57 €5,425 58 €5,250 59 €5,075 60 €4,900 61 €4,725 62 €4,550 63 €4,375 64 €4,200 65 €4,025

