2022 Porsche European Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
05/31/2022 at 9:23 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Porsche European Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Tommy Fleetwood, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Adrian Meronk is at 18-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Jordan Smith and Robert MacIntyre at 20-to-1.

2022 Porsche European Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Porsche European Open, with the European Tour heading back to Germany. This is a 156-player field competing on two courses, with plenty of scoring opportunities. Players will have to go lower than they have in the past few weeks to contend.

2022 Porsche European Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Tommy Fleetwood 900
Adrian Meronk 1800
Jordan Smith 2000
Robert MacIntyre 2000
Rasmus Hojgaard 2500
Victor Perez 2500
Pablo Larrazabal 2800
Adrian Otaegui 3300
Mikko Korhonen 3300
Edoardo Molinari 3500
Matt Wallace 3500
Adri Arnaus 4000
Henrik Stenson 4000
Marcus Armitage 4000
Thomas Detry 4000
Thorbjorn Olesen 4000
Richard Mansell 4500
Alexander Bjork 5000
Martin Kaymer 5000
Haotong Li 6000
Jorge Campillo 6600
Matthew Jordan 6600
Romain Langasque 6600
Nicolai Hojgaard 7000
Richie Ramsay 7000
Yannik Paul 7000
Joost Luiten 7500
Sebastian Soderberg 7500
Antoine Rozner 8000
Chase Hanna 8000
Hurly Long 8000
Jason Scrivener 8000
JC Ritchie 8000
John Catlin 8000
Julien Brun 8000
Ashun Wu 9000
Guido Migliozzi 9000
Joachim B Hansen 9000
Matti Schmid 9000
Sean Crocker 9000
Thriston Lawrence 9000
Connor Syme 10000
Daniel van Tonder 10000
Marcel Schneider 10000
Callum Shinkwin 11000
Ewen Ferguson 11000
Johannes Veerman 11000
Masahiro Kawamura 11000
Ross Fisher 11000
Andy Sullivan 12500
David Law 12500
Jeff Winther 12500
Kristoffer Broberg 12500
Scott Jamieson 12500
Shubhankar Sharma 12500
Will Besseling 12500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 14000
Francesco Laporta 15000
Wilco Nienaber 15000
Eddie Pepperell 16000

