2022 Porsche European Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Porsche European Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Tommy Fleetwood, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Adrian Meronk is at 18-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Jordan Smith and Robert MacIntyre at 20-to-1.

2022 Porsche European Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Porsche European Open, with the European Tour heading back to Germany. This is a 156-player field competing on two courses, with plenty of scoring opportunities. Players will have to go lower than they have in the past few weeks to contend.

2022 Porsche European Open betting odds: Outright winner