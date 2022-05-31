2022 Porsche European Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Porsche European Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Tommy Fleetwood, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.
Adrian Meronk is at 18-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.
Jordan Smith and Robert MacIntyre at 20-to-1.
2022 Porsche European Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Porsche European Open, with the European Tour heading back to Germany. This is a 156-player field competing on two courses, with plenty of scoring opportunities. Players will have to go lower than they have in the past few weeks to contend.
2022 Porsche European Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Tommy Fleetwood
|900
|Adrian Meronk
|1800
|Jordan Smith
|2000
|Robert MacIntyre
|2000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|2500
|Victor Perez
|2500
|Pablo Larrazabal
|2800
|Adrian Otaegui
|3300
|Mikko Korhonen
|3300
|Edoardo Molinari
|3500
|Matt Wallace
|3500
|Adri Arnaus
|4000
|Henrik Stenson
|4000
|Marcus Armitage
|4000
|Thomas Detry
|4000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|4000
|Richard Mansell
|4500
|Alexander Bjork
|5000
|Martin Kaymer
|5000
|Haotong Li
|6000
|Jorge Campillo
|6600
|Matthew Jordan
|6600
|Romain Langasque
|6600
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|7000
|Richie Ramsay
|7000
|Yannik Paul
|7000
|Joost Luiten
|7500
|Sebastian Soderberg
|7500
|Antoine Rozner
|8000
|Chase Hanna
|8000
|Hurly Long
|8000
|Jason Scrivener
|8000
|JC Ritchie
|8000
|John Catlin
|8000
|Julien Brun
|8000
|Ashun Wu
|9000
|Guido Migliozzi
|9000
|Joachim B Hansen
|9000
|Matti Schmid
|9000
|Sean Crocker
|9000
|Thriston Lawrence
|9000
|Connor Syme
|10000
|Daniel van Tonder
|10000
|Marcel Schneider
|10000
|Callum Shinkwin
|11000
|Ewen Ferguson
|11000
|Johannes Veerman
|11000
|Masahiro Kawamura
|11000
|Ross Fisher
|11000
|Andy Sullivan
|12500
|David Law
|12500
|Jeff Winther
|12500
|Kristoffer Broberg
|12500
|Scott Jamieson
|12500
|Shubhankar Sharma
|12500
|Will Besseling
|12500
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|14000
|Francesco Laporta
|15000
|Wilco Nienaber
|15000
|Eddie Pepperell
|16000