2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play prize money payout is from the $1.5 million purse, with 64 professional players who complete play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play prize pool is at $225,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $139,572. The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $3,515 for 64th place.

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field is headed by Minjee Lee, Ally Ewing, Charley Hull and more.

This tournament started with 64 players, and a cut was made this week after group play was completed on Friday. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play from the correct 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play full-field payout is based on their finish.

There was no 36-hole cut made this week in the match-play event, with the field reduced from 64 to 16 based on the results of three rounds of match-play in the group-based portion of the event.

The 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play prize money payout is only true after the LPGA Tour cut is made, with the LPGA Tour modifying the payout if more than 70 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut, though there was no cut this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 44 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

