2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/29/2022 at 3:49 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play prize money payout is from the $1.5 million purse, with 64 professional players who complete play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play prize pool is at $225,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $139,572. The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $3,515 for 64th place.

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field is headed by Minjee Lee, Ally Ewing, Charley Hull and more.

This tournament started with 64 players, and a cut was made this week after group play was completed on Friday. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play from the correct 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play full-field payout is based on their finish.

There was no 36-hole cut made this week in the match-play event, with the field reduced from 64 to 16 based on the results of three rounds of match-play in the group-based portion of the event.

The 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play prize money payout is only true after the LPGA Tour cut is made, with the LPGA Tour modifying the payout if more than 70 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut, though there was no cut this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 44 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $225,000
2 $139,572
3 $101,250
4 $78,325
5 $63,043
6 $51,580
7 $43,175
8 $37,826
9 $34,005
10 $30,948
11 $28,655
12 $26,744
13 $25,064
14 $23,536
15 $22,160
16 $20,937
17 $19,868
18 $18,951
19 $18,187
20 $17,575
21 $16,964
22 $16,352
23 $15,742
24 $15,130
25 $14,596
26 $14,061
27 $13,525
28 $12,990
29 $12,456
30 $11,997
31 $11,539
32 $11,080
33 $10,622
34 $10,163
35 $9,782
36 $9,399
37 $9,017
38 $8,635
39 $8,252
40 $7,947
41 $7,642
42 $7,337
43 $7,030
44 $6,725
45 $6,495
46 $6,266
47 $6,037
48 $5,807
49 $5,578
50 $5,348
51 $5,197
52 $5,043
53 $4,890
54 $4,738
55 $4,585
56 $4,431
57 $4,280
58 $4,126
59 $3,974
60 $3,821
61 $3,745
62 $3,668
63 $3,592
64 $3,515

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.