Why PGA Tour golfers are wearing red ribbons at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge

Many of the world's best golfers are competing in Texas this week at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, and you'll notice many are playing while wearing a red ribbon on their hats or clothes this week.

The reason players are wearing a red ribbon on is in memory of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

A gunman entered Robb Elementary School on Tuesday and was in the school for nearly an hour, ultimately murdering 19 students and two teachers. Additionally, the 18-year-old gunman shot his grandmother before leaving to the school.

Players also have been encouraged to write "L L L L" on their hats and clothing, which is a short version of Robb Elementary School's student mission, which is "Live. Learn. Love. Lead."

Uvalde is a majority latino community of 15,000 people, situated 80 miles west of San Antonio and 54 miles east of the United States-Mexico border.

Throughout the week, players, media and those in the industry will pay tribute to the victims of the shooting and show support for the Uvalde community.