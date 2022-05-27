Why PGA Tour golfers are wearing red ribbons at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge
05/27/2022 at 8:37 am
Golf News Net


Many of the world's best golfers are competing in Texas this week at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, and you'll notice many are playing while wearing a red ribbon on their hats or clothes this week.

The reason players are wearing a red ribbon on is in memory of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

A gunman entered Robb Elementary School on Tuesday and was in the school for nearly an hour, ultimately murdering 19 students and two teachers. Additionally, the 18-year-old gunman shot his grandmother before leaving to the school.

Players also have been encouraged to write "L L L L" on their hats and clothing, which is a short version of Robb Elementary School's student mission, which is "Live. Learn. Love. Lead."

Uvalde is a majority latino community of 15,000 people, situated 80 miles west of San Antonio and 54 miles east of the United States-Mexico border.

Throughout the week, players, media and those in the industry will pay tribute to the victims of the shooting and show support for the Uvalde community.

