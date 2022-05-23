2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play format: Round robin groups, matches, points, brackets

The 2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play format is unique in golf because it's not only the rare match-play event in professional golf, but it's an individual match-play event with a round-robin group component designed to help preserve the best players in the tournament from being eliminated in a potential fluke loss in the first three days of the event.

Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play format

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play format is similar to that of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, with a 64-player event beginning with 16 groups of round-robin play leading to 16 group winners who advance into a single-elimination, bracket-style tournament to determine a winner.

For the first three days of the tournament, Wednesday through Friday, the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play is concerned with matches inside 16 groups, each anchored by one of the top 16 highest-seeded players in the event based on this week's Official World Golf Ranking. From there, players are snake drafted from three subsequent groups of the next 16 highest-ranked players to fill out groups. In these 16 groups of four, round-robin play continues for the first three days, with each player getting an 18-hole match against each player in their group.

In these 18-hole matches, three outcomes are possible: win, loss or 18-hole tie. If a player wins a match, they get 2 points. If they lose the match, they don't get a point. If they tie or halve the match, they and their opponent each get 1 point. In the final day of round-robin play on Friday, matches which determine the group winner. If players are tied for the lead in a group after round robin play, a sudden-death playoff begins on the first hole as soon as possible.

The winners of each group then advance into a single-elimination, bracket-style competition on Saturday with 18-hole matches:

Group 1 winner vs. Group 16 winner

Group 8 winner vs. Group 9 winner

Group 4 winner vs. Group 13 winner

Group 5 winner vs. Group 12 winner

Group 6 winner vs. Group 11 winner

Group 3 winner vs. Group 14 winner

Group 7 winner vs. Group 10 winner

Group 2 winner vs. Group 15 winner

There must be a winner in each of these matches. From there, the bracket takes over, determining next matchups until a champion is crowned on Sunday afternoon in an 18-hole finish, and a third- and fourth-place finisher is decided by a consolation match.

