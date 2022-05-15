2022 Regions Tradition money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Regions Tradition money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/15/2022 at 2:05 pm
The 2022 Regions Tradition prize money payout is from the $2.5 million purse, with 74 professional players who complete four rounds at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Regions Tradition prize pool is at $375,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $220,000. The Regions Tradition prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $1,650 for 74th place.

The Regions Tradition field is headed by Steve Stricker, David Toms, Steve Alker and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Regions Tradition from the correct 2022 Regions Tradition full-field payout is based on their finish.

Since PGA Tour Champions events do not have a cut, every player can improve their position in the final round of this 72-hole event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 375,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2022 Regions Tradition prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $375,000
2 $220,000
3 $180,000
4 $150,000
5 $120,000
6 $100,000
7 $90,000
8 $80,000
9 $70,000
10 $65,000
11 $60,000
12 $55,000
13 $50,000
14 $47,500
15 $45,000
16 $42,500
17 $40,000
18 $37,500
19 $35,250
20 $33,000
21 $31,000
22 $29,000
23 $27,500
24 $26,250
25 $25,000
26 $23,750
27 $22,750
28 $21,750
29 $20,750
30 $19,750
31 $18,750
32 $18,000
33 $17,250
34 $16,500
35 $15,750
36 $15,000
37 $14,250
38 $13,750
39 $13,250
40 $12,750
41 $12,250
42 $11,750
43 $11,250
44 $10,750
45 $10,250
46 $9,750
47 $9,250
48 $8,750
49 $8,250
50 $7,750
51 $7,250
52 $6,750
53 $6,250
54 $6,000
55 $5,750
56 $5,500
57 $5,250
58 $5,000
59 $4,750
60 $4,500
61 $4,250
62 $4,000
63 $3,750
64 $3,500
65 $3,250
66 $3,000
67 $2,750
68 $2,500
69 $2,350
70 $2,200
71 $2,050
72 $1,900
73 $1,750
74 $1,650

