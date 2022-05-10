2022 Soudal Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
05/10/2022 at 12:47 pm
The 2022 Soudal Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium.

The European Tour betting favorites this week are Bernd Wiesberger and Thomas Pieters, who comes in at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.

Oliver Bekker, Sam Horsfield and Adrian Meronk are at 22-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Ryan Fox and Adrian Otaegui are at 25-to-1.

This week, we have the Soudal Open, with the European Tour heading back to Belgium for the first time in three years. We have kind of settled into a top tier of DP World Tour players this year, and these are all players at the top of the table.

2022 Soudal Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Bernd Wiesberger 1800
Thomas Pieters 1800
Adrian Meronk 2200
Oliver Bekker 2200
Sam Horsfield 2200
Adrian Otaegui 2500
Ryan Fox 2500
Thomas Detry 2800
Victor Perez 2800
Hennie du Plessis 3500
JC Ritchie 4500
Thriston Lawrence 4500
Edoardo Molinari 5000
Fabrizio Zanotti 5000
George Coetzee 5000
Joachim B Hansen 5000
John Catlin 5000
Antoine Rozner 6000
Connor Syme 6000
Richard Mansell 6000
Richie Ramsay 6000
Ashun Wu 6600
Callum Shinkwin 6600
Hurly Long 6600
Joost Luiten 6600
Sebastian Soderberg 6600
Alexander Bjork 7000
Matthew Jordan 7000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 7000
Daniel van Tonder 7500
Haotong Li 7500
Jorge Campillo 7500
Lukas Nemecz 7500
Yannik Paul 7500
Ewen Ferguson 8000
Jazz Janewattananond 8000
Matti Schmid 8000
Will Besseling 8500
Clement Sordet 9000
Daniel Gavins 9000
Chase Hanna 10000
Espen Kofstad 10000
Guido Migliozzi 10000
Victor Dubuisson 10000
Wilco Nienaber 10000
David Horsey 11000
Jeff Winther 11000
Louis De Jager 11000
Masahiro Kawamura 11000
Mike Lorenzo Vera 11000
Eddie Pepperell 12500
Frederic Lacroix 12500
Gavin Green 12500
Jamie Donaldson 12500
Santiago Tarrio 12500
Shubhankar Sharma 12500
Wade Ormsby 12500
Brandon Stone 13500
Niklas Lemke 13500
Benjamin Hebert 14000
James Morrison 15000
Matthew Southgate 15000
Nicolai Colsaerts 15000
Andy Sullivan 17500
Darius van Driel 17500

