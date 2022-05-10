2022 Soudal Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Soudal Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium.
The European Tour betting favorites this week are Bernd Wiesberger and Thomas Pieters, who comes in at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.
Oliver Bekker, Sam Horsfield and Adrian Meronk are at 22-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.
Ryan Fox and Adrian Otaegui are at 25-to-1.
2022 Soudal Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Soudal Open, with the European Tour heading back to Belgium for the first time in three years. We have kind of settled into a top tier of DP World Tour players this year, and these are all players at the top of the table.
2022 Soudal Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Bernd Wiesberger
|1800
|Thomas Pieters
|1800
|Adrian Meronk
|2200
|Oliver Bekker
|2200
|Sam Horsfield
|2200
|Adrian Otaegui
|2500
|Ryan Fox
|2500
|Thomas Detry
|2800
|Victor Perez
|2800
|Hennie du Plessis
|3500
|JC Ritchie
|4500
|Thriston Lawrence
|4500
|Edoardo Molinari
|5000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|5000
|George Coetzee
|5000
|Joachim B Hansen
|5000
|John Catlin
|5000
|Antoine Rozner
|6000
|Connor Syme
|6000
|Richard Mansell
|6000
|Richie Ramsay
|6000
|Ashun Wu
|6600
|Callum Shinkwin
|6600
|Hurly Long
|6600
|Joost Luiten
|6600
|Sebastian Soderberg
|6600
|Alexander Bjork
|7000
|Matthew Jordan
|7000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|7000
|Daniel van Tonder
|7500
|Haotong Li
|7500
|Jorge Campillo
|7500
|Lukas Nemecz
|7500
|Yannik Paul
|7500
|Ewen Ferguson
|8000
|Jazz Janewattananond
|8000
|Matti Schmid
|8000
|Will Besseling
|8500
|Clement Sordet
|9000
|Daniel Gavins
|9000
|Chase Hanna
|10000
|Espen Kofstad
|10000
|Guido Migliozzi
|10000
|Victor Dubuisson
|10000
|Wilco Nienaber
|10000
|David Horsey
|11000
|Jeff Winther
|11000
|Louis De Jager
|11000
|Masahiro Kawamura
|11000
|Mike Lorenzo Vera
|11000
|Eddie Pepperell
|12500
|Frederic Lacroix
|12500
|Gavin Green
|12500
|Jamie Donaldson
|12500
|Santiago Tarrio
|12500
|Shubhankar Sharma
|12500
|Wade Ormsby
|12500
|Brandon Stone
|13500
|Niklas Lemke
|13500
|Benjamin Hebert
|14000
|James Morrison
|15000
|Matthew Southgate
|15000
|Nicolai Colsaerts
|15000
|Andy Sullivan
|17500
|Darius van Driel
|17500