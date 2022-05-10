2022 Soudal Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Soudal Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium.

The European Tour betting favorites this week are Bernd Wiesberger and Thomas Pieters, who comes in at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.

Oliver Bekker, Sam Horsfield and Adrian Meronk are at 22-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Ryan Fox and Adrian Otaegui are at 25-to-1.

2022 Soudal Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Soudal Open, with the European Tour heading back to Belgium for the first time in three years. We have kind of settled into a top tier of DP World Tour players this year, and these are all players at the top of the table.

2022 Soudal Open betting odds: Outright winner