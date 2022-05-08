Where is TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm and the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship located?

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm is home to the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship and its renovated golf course, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the best-known golf courses in the United States, and it's home this year to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Washington, D.C., area course has some of the best views in the world.

Not only is TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, which features some of the best in the world playing in the nation's capital area.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm is located.

Where is TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm located?

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm is in Maryland, just outside of the District of Columbia. TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm is located on the edge of the border between Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm sits in Potomac, Md., which is just next to the outer edge of Bethesda, Md.

Neighboring towns to Potomac, Md., include Bethesda, Rockville and Washington, D.C.

Which airports are near TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm is Washington, the Ronald Reagan National and Dulles International airports are frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 30- or 45-minute drive from the airports to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

What other famous golf courses are near TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm?

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm is a great private golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Congressional Country Club is a stone's throw from TPC Potomac, with other famous private clubs, including Burning Tree and Columbia Country Club nearby.