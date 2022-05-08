2022 Cognizant Founders Cup field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.
The Cognizant Founders Cup field is headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 11th event of the season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 11th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule and the first event of the season in New Jersey.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.
The week-of alternate list is set for the event, which is the eighth of the schedule.
The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with 28 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Cognizant Founders Cup field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Na Rin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Chella Choi
- Na Yeon Choi
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Youngin Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cowan
- Casey Danielson
- Laura Davies
- Anna Davis
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Allison Emrey
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Fatima Fernandez Cano
- Dana Finkelstein
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Jaye Marie Green
- Georgia Hall
- Haylee Harford
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Esther Henseleit
- Yaeeun Hong
- Vivian Hou
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Caroline Inglis
- Janie Jackson
- Jiwon Jeon
- Eun Hee Ji
- Linnea Johansson
- Haeji Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Christina Kim
- Lauren Kim
- Gina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Katherine Kirk
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Agathe Laisne
- Brittany Lang
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Andrea Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Min Lee
- Alison Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Brooke Matthews
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Gerina Mendoza
- Morgane Metraux
- Giulia Molinaro
- Elizabeth Nagel
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Amy Olson
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Kaitlyn Papp
- Sung Hyun Park
- Hee Young Park
- Annie Park
- Katherine Perry-Hamski
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Sophia Popov
- Robynn Ree
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Rachel Rohanna
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Lexi Thompson
- Mariajo Uribe
- Alana Uriell
- Albane Valenzuela
- Savannah Vilaubi
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Dewi Weber
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Weiwei Zhang
Top 50 players in 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup field
- 1. Jin Young Ko
- 3. Lydia Ko
- 4. Atthaya Thitikul
- 5. Minjee Lee
- 9. Lexi Thompson
- 10. Sei Young Kim
- 13. Yuka Saso
- 16. Jennifer Kupcho
- 17. Celine Boutier
- 19. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 21. Anna Nordqvist
- 22. Leona Maguire
- 23. Jeongeun Lee6
- 24. Ayaka Furue
- 25. Georgia Hall
- 28. Marina Alex
- 29. In Gee Chun
- 30. Lizette Salas
- 31. Xiyu Lin
- 33. Ally Ewing
- 34. Madelene Sagstrom
- 38. So Yeon Ryu
- 39. A Lim Kim
- 41. Megan Khang
- 43. Hye Jin Choi
- 45. Ryann O'Toole
- 46. Na Rin An
- 50. Amy Yang