2022 Cognizant Founders Cup field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.

The Cognizant Founders Cup field is headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 11th event of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 11th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule and the first event of the season in New Jersey.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the event, which is the eighth of the schedule.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with 28 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Cognizant Founders Cup field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Na Rin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Chella Choi

Na Yeon Choi

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Youngin Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Casey Danielson

Laura Davies

Anna Davis

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Allison Emrey

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Dana Finkelstein

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Jaye Marie Green

Georgia Hall

Haylee Harford

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Esther Henseleit

Yaeeun Hong

Vivian Hou

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Caroline Inglis

Janie Jackson

Jiwon Jeon

Eun Hee Ji

Linnea Johansson

Haeji Kang

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

In Kyung Kim

Christina Kim

Lauren Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Katherine Kirk

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Agathe Laisne

Brittany Lang

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Andrea Lee

Minjee Lee

Min Lee

Alison Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Brooke Matthews

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Gerina Mendoza

Morgane Metraux

Giulia Molinaro

Elizabeth Nagel

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O'Toole

Amy Olson

Bianca Pagdanganan

Kaitlyn Papp

Sung Hyun Park

Hee Young Park

Annie Park

Katherine Perry-Hamski

Pornanong Phatlum

Sophia Popov

Robynn Ree

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Rachel Rohanna

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Mariajo Uribe

Alana Uriell

Albane Valenzuela

Savannah Vilaubi

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Dewi Weber

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Weiwei Zhang

