2022 Garden City Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Garden City Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Gabriella Then, who earned the big win with a victory at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kan.

Then won the 54-hole event by two shots over Alexa Pano, with the 17-year-old finishing runner-up to Then's 12-under 204 total by two shots.

Yan Liu finished out the podium, winding up in solo third and two shots short of Pano for second place.

Then won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

Garden City Charity Classic recap notes

Then gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.

This week the cut was made at 4-over 148 or better, with 62 players getting through to the final round.

The Epson Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the IOA Classic in Florida.

2022 Garden City Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

