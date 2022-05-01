2022 Garden City Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Garden City Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Gabriella Then, who earned the big win with a victory at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kan.
Then won the 54-hole event by two shots over Alexa Pano, with the 17-year-old finishing runner-up to Then's 12-under 204 total by two shots.
Yan Liu finished out the podium, winding up in solo third and two shots short of Pano for second place.
Then won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.
Garden City Charity Classic recap notes
Then gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.
This week the cut was made at 4-over 148 or better, with 62 players getting through to the final round.
The Epson Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the IOA Classic in Florida.
2022 Garden City Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|1
|Gabriella Then
|-12
|67
|70
|67
|204
|$30,000
|2
|Alexa Pano
|-10
|69
|70
|67
|206
|$19,234
|3
|Yan Liu
|-8
|69
|69
|70
|208
|$14,007
|T4
|Teresa Toscano
|-7
|73
|68
|68
|209
|$9,838
|T4
|Jillian Hollis
|-7
|66
|73
|70
|209
|$9,838
|6
|Sofia Garcia
|-6
|69
|72
|69
|210
|$7,232
|T7
|Xiaowen Yin
|-5
|69
|73
|69
|211
|$5,721
|T7
|Maddi Caldwell-Young
|-5
|71
|68
|72
|211
|$5,721
|T9
|Robyn Choi
|-4
|73
|72
|67
|212
|$4,301
|T9
|Haley Moore
|-4
|72
|72
|68
|212
|$4,301
|T9
|Emma Broze
|-4
|74
|69
|69
|212
|$4,301
|T9
|Kiira Riihijarvi
|-4
|71
|72
|69
|212
|$4,301
|T13
|Julienne Soo
|-3
|71
|73
|69
|213
|$3,511
|T13
|Karis Davidson
|-3
|72
|70
|71
|213
|$3,511
|T15
|Emilee Hoffman
|-2
|74
|71
|69
|214
|$2,820
|T15
|Amelia Lewis
|-2
|70
|75
|69
|214
|$2,820
|T15
|Riley Rennell
|-2
|72
|72
|70
|214
|$2,820
|T15
|Laetitia Beck
|-2
|70
|74
|70
|214
|$2,820
|T15
|Natalie Srinivasan
|-2
|72
|71
|71
|214
|$2,820
|T15
|Lindsey McCurdy
|-2
|70
|73
|71
|214
|$2,820
|T15
|Kristen Gillman
|-2
|74
|68
|72
|214
|$2,820
|T22
|Lucy Li
|-1
|72
|75
|68
|215
|$2,192
|T22
|Bailey Tardy
|-1
|74
|72
|69
|215
|$2,192
|T22
|Samantha Wagner
|-1
|71
|75
|69
|215
|$2,192
|T22
|Regina Plasencia
|-1
|74
|70
|71
|215
|$2,192
|T22
|Julie Aime
|-1
|70
|73
|72
|215
|$2,192
|T22
|Maria Fernanda Escauriza
|-1
|73
|69
|73
|215
|$2,192
|T22
|Michelle Piyapattra
|-1
|71
|71
|73
|215
|$2,192
|T29
|Gabby Lemieux
|E
|72
|75
|69
|216
|$1,771
|T29
|Yue Ren
|E
|69
|78
|69
|216
|$1,771
|T29
|Jessica Porvasnik
|E
|72
|74
|70
|216
|$1,771
|T29
|Becca Huffer
|E
|69
|77
|70
|216
|$1,771
|T29
|Celine Borge
|E
|71
|72
|73
|216
|$1,771
|T34
|Kennedy Swann
|1
|72
|76
|69
|217
|$1,428
|T34
|Gigi Stoll
|1
|73
|74
|70
|217
|$1,428
|T34
|Amy Lee
|1
|73
|74
|70
|217
|$1,428
|T34
|Sarah White
|1
|73
|74
|70
|217
|$1,428
|T34
|Kim Kaufman
|1
|71
|76
|70
|217
|$1,428
|T34
|Greta Isabella Voelker
|1
|73
|73
|71
|217
|$1,428
|T34
|Karen Kim
|1
|69
|74
|74
|217
|$1,428
|T41
|Katelyn Sisk
|2
|72
|76
|70
|218
|$1,176
|T41
|Jaravee Boonchant
|2
|70
|77
|71
|218
|$1,176
|T41
|Lindy Duncan
|2
|68
|79
|71
|218
|$1,176
|T41
|Roberta Liti
|2
|72
|73
|73
|218
|$1,176
|T45
|Kaitlin Milligan
|3
|77
|71
|71
|219
|$1,004
|T45
|Sierra Brooks
|3
|74
|74
|71
|219
|$1,004
|T45
|Anita Uwadia
|3
|73
|75
|71
|219
|$1,004
|T45
|Alazne Urizar Zapata
|3
|74
|73
|72
|219
|$1,004
|T45
|Dottie Ardina
|3
|73
|74
|72
|219
|$1,004
|T45
|Grace Kim
|3
|71
|75
|73
|219
|$1,004
|T51
|Alyaa Abdulghany
|4
|77
|71
|72
|220
|$885
|T51
|Kathleen Scavo
|4
|74
|74
|72
|220
|$885
|T51
|Pinyada Kuvanun
|4
|71
|76
|73
|220
|$885
|T54
|Xiaolin Tian
|5
|71
|77
|73
|221
|$791
|T54
|Alisa Rodriguez
|5
|75
|72
|74
|221
|$791
|T54
|Min-G Kim
|5
|73
|74
|74
|221
|$791
|T54
|Alejandra Llaneza
|5
|70
|77
|74
|221
|$791
|T54
|Kenzie Wright
|5
|70
|77
|74
|221
|$791
|T54
|Karolina Vlckova
|5
|73
|71
|77
|221
|$791
|60
|Vicky Hurst
|7
|73
|73
|77
|223
|$718
|61
|Kaley In
|8
|71
|77
|76
|224
|$708
|62
|Kristin Coleman
|9
|70
|78
|77
|225
|$697