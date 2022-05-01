2022 Garden City Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Epson Tour

2022 Garden City Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/01/2022 at 6:35 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Garden City Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Gabriella Then, who earned the big win with a victory at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kan.

Then won the 54-hole event by two shots over Alexa Pano, with the 17-year-old finishing runner-up to Then's 12-under 204 total by two shots.

Yan Liu finished out the podium, winding up in solo third and two shots short of Pano for second place.

Then won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

Garden City Charity Classic recap notes

Then gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.

This week the cut was made at 4-over 148 or better, with 62 players getting through to the final round.

The Epson Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the IOA Classic in Florida.

2022 Garden City Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT
1 Gabriella Then -12 67 70 67 204 $30,000
2 Alexa Pano -10 69 70 67 206 $19,234
3 Yan Liu -8 69 69 70 208 $14,007
T4 Teresa Toscano -7 73 68 68 209 $9,838
T4 Jillian Hollis -7 66 73 70 209 $9,838
6 Sofia Garcia -6 69 72 69 210 $7,232
T7 Xiaowen Yin -5 69 73 69 211 $5,721
T7 Maddi Caldwell-Young -5 71 68 72 211 $5,721
T9 Robyn Choi -4 73 72 67 212 $4,301
T9 Haley Moore -4 72 72 68 212 $4,301
T9 Emma Broze -4 74 69 69 212 $4,301
T9 Kiira Riihijarvi -4 71 72 69 212 $4,301
T13 Julienne Soo -3 71 73 69 213 $3,511
T13 Karis Davidson -3 72 70 71 213 $3,511
T15 Emilee Hoffman -2 74 71 69 214 $2,820
T15 Amelia Lewis -2 70 75 69 214 $2,820
T15 Riley Rennell -2 72 72 70 214 $2,820
T15 Laetitia Beck -2 70 74 70 214 $2,820
T15 Natalie Srinivasan -2 72 71 71 214 $2,820
T15 Lindsey McCurdy -2 70 73 71 214 $2,820
T15 Kristen Gillman -2 74 68 72 214 $2,820
T22 Lucy Li -1 72 75 68 215 $2,192
T22 Bailey Tardy -1 74 72 69 215 $2,192
T22 Samantha Wagner -1 71 75 69 215 $2,192
T22 Regina Plasencia -1 74 70 71 215 $2,192
T22 Julie Aime -1 70 73 72 215 $2,192
T22 Maria Fernanda Escauriza -1 73 69 73 215 $2,192
T22 Michelle Piyapattra -1 71 71 73 215 $2,192
T29 Gabby Lemieux E 72 75 69 216 $1,771
T29 Yue Ren E 69 78 69 216 $1,771
T29 Jessica Porvasnik E 72 74 70 216 $1,771
T29 Becca Huffer E 69 77 70 216 $1,771
T29 Celine Borge E 71 72 73 216 $1,771
T34 Kennedy Swann 1 72 76 69 217 $1,428
T34 Gigi Stoll 1 73 74 70 217 $1,428
T34 Amy Lee 1 73 74 70 217 $1,428
T34 Sarah White 1 73 74 70 217 $1,428
T34 Kim Kaufman 1 71 76 70 217 $1,428
T34 Greta Isabella Voelker 1 73 73 71 217 $1,428
T34 Karen Kim 1 69 74 74 217 $1,428
T41 Katelyn Sisk 2 72 76 70 218 $1,176
T41 Jaravee Boonchant 2 70 77 71 218 $1,176
T41 Lindy Duncan 2 68 79 71 218 $1,176
T41 Roberta Liti 2 72 73 73 218 $1,176
T45 Kaitlin Milligan 3 77 71 71 219 $1,004
T45 Sierra Brooks 3 74 74 71 219 $1,004
T45 Anita Uwadia 3 73 75 71 219 $1,004
T45 Alazne Urizar Zapata 3 74 73 72 219 $1,004
T45 Dottie Ardina 3 73 74 72 219 $1,004
T45 Grace Kim 3 71 75 73 219 $1,004
T51 Alyaa Abdulghany 4 77 71 72 220 $885
T51 Kathleen Scavo 4 74 74 72 220 $885
T51 Pinyada Kuvanun 4 71 76 73 220 $885
T54 Xiaolin Tian 5 71 77 73 221 $791
T54 Alisa Rodriguez 5 75 72 74 221 $791
T54 Min-G Kim 5 73 74 74 221 $791
T54 Alejandra Llaneza 5 70 77 74 221 $791
T54 Kenzie Wright 5 70 77 74 221 $791
T54 Karolina Vlckova 5 73 71 77 221 $791
60 Vicky Hurst 7 73 73 77 223 $718
61 Kaley In 8 71 77 76 224 $708
62 Kristin Coleman 9 70 78 77 225 $697

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.