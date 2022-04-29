2022 Catalunya Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 Catalunya Championship is the next event of the year on the 2022 DP World Tour schedule, with PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness' Stadium Course in Girona, Spain, hosting the Catalunya Championship.

The Catalunya Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be four days of golf, with 144 players starting out and playing four rounds with a 36-hole cut.

The DP World Tour TV times are set by Golf Channel, which airs coverage all four days.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Catalunya Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Catalunya Championship TV times and schedule.

2022 Catalunya Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern