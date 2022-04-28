Where is Harbour Town Golf Links and the RBC Heritage located?

Harbour Town Golf Links is home to the RBC Heritage and its famous tight fairways and 18th hole lighthouse, some of the most recognizable golf holes on the PGA Tour and one of the best-known golf courses in the United States and the world, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Hilton Head Island course has some of the most recognizable holes in the world, including the 14th hole on the Pete Dye design.

Not only is Harbour Town Golf Links an incredible golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its RBC Heritage, which features some of the best in the world playing after the Masters.

Naturally, a resort hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Harbour Town Golf Links is located.

Where is Harbour Town Golf Links located?

Harbour Town Golf Links is located on an island called Hilton Head Island, S.C. A lot of fans think Harbour Town Golf Links on the coast of South Carolina, but Hilton Head Island is, in fact, its own island. To give a better idea of its location relative to South Carolina, Harbour Town Golf Links is actually close to the South Carolina-Georgia border.

Harbour Town Golf Links sits on Lighthouse Lane, which is on the southwest tip of the island.

Neighboring towns to Hilton Head Island are Savannah, Ga., and Dafuskie Island.

Which airports are near Harbour Town Golf Links?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Harbour Town Golf Links is Savannah, the SAV airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 60-minute drive from the airport to Harbour Town Golf Links.

What other famous golf courses are near Harbour Town Golf Links?

Harbour Town Golf Links is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Sea Island Resort is home to the club, and Hilton Head Island has a wealth of other golf courses that players can enjoy.