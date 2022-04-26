The 2022 Huntsville Championship purse is set for $750,000, with the winner's share coming in at $135,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Huntsville Championship field is headed by the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Tom Lewis and more.

The event is played this year at the The Ledges in Huntsville, Ala.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday.

Huntsville Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $750,000

Winner's share: $135,000

Field size: 144 players

36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the 10th event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

During the Korn Ferry Tour events, a player who wins on the Korn Ferry Tour earns 500 points.

The top 25 players at the end of the combined 2022 regular season earn a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The top 25 players in points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals events alone also earn PGA Tour cards for the next season.

The winner of the Huntsville Championship will also earn 14 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

2022 Huntsville Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout