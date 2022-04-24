2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize money payout is from the $8.3 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., earning PGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.
The winners' share of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize pool is at $2,398,700 ($1,199,350 to each player on the team), with the second-place finishers taking home $979,400 ($489,700 each). The Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place players, who get $30,710 ($15,355 each).
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is headed by Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Cam Smith and more.
This tournament started with 160 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans from the correct 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans full-field payout is based on their finish.
The 36-hole cut was made to the top 33 teams and ties, and those 78 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.
The 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.
With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.
What else is on the line
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event will get 400 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.
Additionally, there are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for this team event.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans prize money, winner's share, first-place payout
For 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans results and payout, see our final leaderboard
|POSITION
|MONEY
|EACH
|1
|$2,398,700
|$1,199,350 each
|2
|$979,400
|$489,700 each
|3
|$641,175
|$320,588 each
|4
|$539,500
|$269,750 each
|5
|$468,950
|$234,475 each
|6
|$402,550
|$201,275 each
|7
|$336,150
|$168,075 each
|8
|$294,650
|$147,325 each
|9
|$261,450
|$130,725 each
|10
|$228,250
|$114,125 each
|11
|$195,050
|$97,525 each
|12
|$166,415
|$83,208 each
|13
|$139,606
|$69,803 each
|14
|$125,330
|$62,665 each
|15
|$115,370
|$57,685 each
|16
|$105,410
|$52,705 each
|17
|$95,865
|$47,933 each
|18
|$87,565
|$43,783 each
|19
|$79,680
|$39,840 each
|20
|$73,040
|$36,520 each
|21
|$66,400
|$33,200 each
|22
|$59,760
|$29,880 each
|23
|$53,120
|$26,560 each
|24
|$46,812
|$23,406 each
|25
|$42,496
|$21,248 each
|26
|$40,338
|$20,169 each
|27
|$38,844
|$19,422 each
|28
|$38,014
|$19,007 each
|29
|$37,350
|$18,675 each
|30
|$36,686
|$18,343 each
|31
|$36,022
|$18,011 each
|32
|$35,358
|$17,679 each
|33
|$34,694
|$17,347 each
|34
|$34,030
|$17,015 each
|35
|$33,366
|$16,683 each
|36
|$32,702
|$16,351 each
|37
|$32,038
|$16,019 each
|38
|$31,374
|$15,687 each
|39
|$30,710
|$15,355 each