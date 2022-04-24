2022 Palos Verdes Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Palos Verdes Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles, Calif.
The Palos Verdes Championship field is headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang, Inbee Park and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the ninth event of the season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 10th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule and the first major of the season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.
The week-of alternate list is set for the event, which is the eighth of the schedule.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 29 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Palos Verdes Championship field
- Marina Alex
- Na Rin An
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Chella Choi
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Na Yeon Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cowan
- Casey Danielson
- Anna Davis
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Allison Emrey
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Fatima Fernandez Cano
- Dana Finkelstein
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Hannah Green
- Jaye Marie Green
- Haylee Harford
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Yaeeun Hong
- Vivian Hou
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Caroline Inglis
- Janie Jackson
- Jiwon Jeon
- Eun Hee Ji
- Linnea Johansson
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Christina Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Lauren Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Katherine Kirk
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Jessica Korda
- Rachel Kuehn
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Agathe Laisne
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Alison Lee
- Min Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Ruixin Liu
- Yu Liu
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Brooke Matthews
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Gerina Mendoza
- Morgane Metraux
- Giulia Molinaro
- Elizabeth Nagel
- Yealimi Noh
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Kaitlyn Papp
- Annie Park
- Hee Young Park
- Inbee Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Katherine Perry-Hamski
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Sophia Popov
- Robynn Ree
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Rachel Rohanna
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Lexi Thompson
- Mariajo Uribe
- Alana Uriell
- Albane Valenzuela
- Savannah Vilaubi
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Dewi Weber
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
Top 50 players in 2022 Palos Verdes Championship field
- 1. Jin Young Ko
- 3. Lydia Ko
- 4. Atthaya Thitikul
- 5. Minjee Lee
- 7. Danielle Kang
- 8. Lexi Thompson
- 13. Yuka Saso
- 14. Patty Tavatanakit
- 16. Jennifer Kupcho
- 17. Celine Boutier
- 19. Leona Maguire
- 22. Ayaka Furue
- 23. Georgia Hall
- 27. Lizette Salas
- 28. Ally Ewing
- 29. In Gee Chun
- 30. Charley Hull
- 31. Hinako Shibuno
- 32. Hannah Green
- 33. Xiyu Lin
- 34. So Yeon Ryu
- 36. Ariya Jutanugarn
- 39. Na Rin An
- 42. Madelene Sagstrom
- 45. Hye Jin Choi
- 46. Amy Yang
- 47. Megan Khang
- 48. Moriya Jutanugarn
- 49. Ryann O'Toole