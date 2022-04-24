2022 DIO Implant LA Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 DIO Implant LA Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nasa Hataoka, who earned her sixth-career LPGA Tour win with a victory at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

Hataoka completed her victory lap on Sunday at the classic club, earning a five-shot victory over Australian Hannah Green on 15-under 269. Hataoka shot 4-under 67 in the final round to lock up the win.

Three players finished tied for third place: Inbee Park, Madelene Sagstrom and Minjee Lee.

Hataoka won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

DIO Implant LA Open recap notes

Hataoka picks up the win in the ninth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the sixth time in her career.

By winning the event, Hataoka earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 74 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in next week with the 2022 Palos Verdes Championship in California.

2022 DIO Implant LA Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

