2022 DIO Implant LA Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured LPGA Tour

2022 DIO Implant LA Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/24/2022 at 10:11 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 DIO Implant LA Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nasa Hataoka, who earned her sixth-career LPGA Tour win with a victory at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

Hataoka completed her victory lap on Sunday at the classic club, earning a five-shot victory over Australian Hannah Green on 15-under 269. Hataoka shot 4-under 67 in the final round to lock up the win.

Three players finished tied for third place: Inbee Park, Madelene Sagstrom and Minjee Lee.

Hataoka won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

DIO Implant LA Open recap notes

Hataoka picks up the win in the ninth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the sixth time in her career.

By winning the event, Hataoka earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 74 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in next week with the 2022 Palos Verdes Championship in California.

2022 DIO Implant LA Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Nasa Hataoka -15 67 68 67 67 269 $225,000
2 Hannah Green -10 70 67 69 68 274 $138,191
T3 Madelene Sagstrom -7 69 72 70 66 277 $80,072
T3 Minjee Lee -7 70 68 71 68 277 $80,072
T3 Inbee Park -7 72 67 68 70 277 $80,072
T6 Hye-Jin Choi -6 71 74 67 66 278 $41,234
T6 Sei Young Kim -6 68 72 70 68 278 $41,234
T6 Chella Choi -6 71 71 67 69 278 $41,234
T6 Haeji Kang -6 69 69 69 71 278 $41,234
T10 Marina Alex -5 71 71 69 68 279 $27,577
T10 Yealimi Noh -5 73 71 66 69 279 $27,577
T10 Yu Liu -5 71 68 71 69 279 $27,577
T10 Lilia Vu -5 74 69 66 70 279 $27,577
T14 Jenny Coleman -4 73 67 71 69 280 $21,991
T14 Amanda Doherty -4 70 70 70 70 280 $21,991
T14 Celine Boutier -4 69 71 70 70 280 $21,991
T17 Brittany Altomare -3 71 71 73 66 281 $18,461
T17 Yuka Saso -3 75 66 74 66 281 $18,461
T17 Eun-Hee Ji -3 73 70 68 70 281 $18,461
T17 Allisen Corpuz -3 72 71 68 70 281 $18,461
T21 Georgia Hall -2 71 69 74 68 282 $15,321
T21 Stacy Lewis -2 71 72 69 70 282 $15,321
T21 Lauren Stephenson -2 69 73 70 70 282 $15,321
T21 Dewi Weber -2 68 73 71 70 282 $15,321
T21 Lizette Salas -2 69 70 72 71 282 $15,321
T21 Jin Young Ko -2 71 64 72 75 282 $15,321
T27 Xiyu Lin -1 74 71 72 66 283 $12,143
T27 Isi Gabsa -1 75 68 72 68 283 $12,143
T27 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -1 70 73 69 71 283 $12,143
T27 Ryann O'Toole -1 70 70 72 71 283 $12,143
T27 Angel Yin -1 74 68 69 72 283 $12,143
T27 Sanna Nuutinen -1 71 70 70 72 283 $12,143
T33 Carlota Ciganda E 72 68 73 71 284 $10,289
T33 Ruoning Yin E 71 69 72 72 284 $10,289
T35 Christina Kim 1 72 73 73 67 285 $8,417
T35 Patty Tavatanakit 1 73 69 73 70 285 $8,417
T35 Danielle Kang 1 72 71 71 71 285 $8,417
T35 Alison Lee 1 66 74 73 72 285 $8,417
T35 Ana Belac 1 73 71 68 73 285 $8,417
T35 Gemma Dryburgh 1 71 71 70 73 285 $8,417
T35 Pajaree Anannarukarn 1 70 71 71 73 285 $8,417
T35 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 1 69 72 70 74 285 $8,417
T43 Ariya Jutanugarn 2 75 70 71 70 286 $6,446
T43 Ashleigh Buhai 2 72 72 72 70 286 $6,446
T43 Ayaka Furue 2 70 73 72 71 286 $6,446
T43 Maude-Aimee Leblanc 2 74 71 69 72 286 $6,446
T43 Rachel Rohanna 2 69 73 72 72 286 $6,446
T48 Hee Young Park 3 71 71 76 69 287 $5,097
T48 Charlotte Thomas 3 73 72 72 70 287 $5,097
T48 Peiyun Chien 3 69 75 73 70 287 $5,097
T48 Atthaya Thitikul 3 70 74 70 73 287 $5,097
T48 Paula Reto 3 73 69 72 73 287 $5,097
T48 Katherine Perry-Hamski 3 70 74 69 74 287 $5,097
T48 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 3 72 71 70 74 287 $5,097
T48 Emma Talley 3 67 74 72 74 287 $5,097
T56 Frida Kinhult 4 71 74 71 72 288 $4,237
T56 Sarah Schmelzel 4 72 72 72 72 288 $4,237
T56 Matilda Castren 4 74 71 68 75 288 $4,237
T59 Bronte Law 5 70 73 75 71 289 $3,764
T59 So Yeon Ryu 5 68 74 73 74 289 $3,764
T59 Emily Kristine Pedersen 5 67 72 76 74 289 $3,764
T59 Janie Jackson 5 68 75 69 77 289 $3,764
T63 Jennifer Song 6 68 77 73 72 290 $3,405
T63 Jennifer Kupcho 6 75 69 73 73 290 $3,405
T63 Hinako Shibuno 6 71 74 71 74 290 $3,405
T63 Min Lee 6 75 70 70 75 290 $3,405
T63 Giulia Molinaro 6 72 73 67 78 290 $3,405
T68 Kelly Tan 7 75 70 73 73 291 $3,102
T68 Sung Hyun Park 7 73 69 72 77 291 $3,102
T68 Gaby Lopez 7 73 69 72 77 291 $3,102
T71 Brooke Matthews 8 74 71 75 72 292 $2,932
T71 Pernilla Lindberg 8 73 72 72 75 292 $2,932
T71 Cheyenne Knight 8 72 73 72 75 292 $2,932
T71 Jenny Shin 8 73 71 73 75 292 $2,932

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.