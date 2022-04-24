2022 DIO Implant LA Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 DIO Implant LA Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nasa Hataoka, who earned her sixth-career LPGA Tour win with a victory at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.
Hataoka completed her victory lap on Sunday at the classic club, earning a five-shot victory over Australian Hannah Green on 15-under 269. Hataoka shot 4-under 67 in the final round to lock up the win.
Three players finished tied for third place: Inbee Park, Madelene Sagstrom and Minjee Lee.
Hataoka won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
DIO Implant LA Open recap notes
Hataoka picks up the win in the ninth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the sixth time in her career.
By winning the event, Hataoka earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 74 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.
The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in next week with the 2022 Palos Verdes Championship in California.
2022 DIO Implant LA Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Nasa Hataoka
|-15
|67
|68
|67
|67
|269
|$225,000
|2
|Hannah Green
|-10
|70
|67
|69
|68
|274
|$138,191
|T3
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-7
|69
|72
|70
|66
|277
|$80,072
|T3
|Minjee Lee
|-7
|70
|68
|71
|68
|277
|$80,072
|T3
|Inbee Park
|-7
|72
|67
|68
|70
|277
|$80,072
|T6
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-6
|71
|74
|67
|66
|278
|$41,234
|T6
|Sei Young Kim
|-6
|68
|72
|70
|68
|278
|$41,234
|T6
|Chella Choi
|-6
|71
|71
|67
|69
|278
|$41,234
|T6
|Haeji Kang
|-6
|69
|69
|69
|71
|278
|$41,234
|T10
|Marina Alex
|-5
|71
|71
|69
|68
|279
|$27,577
|T10
|Yealimi Noh
|-5
|73
|71
|66
|69
|279
|$27,577
|T10
|Yu Liu
|-5
|71
|68
|71
|69
|279
|$27,577
|T10
|Lilia Vu
|-5
|74
|69
|66
|70
|279
|$27,577
|T14
|Jenny Coleman
|-4
|73
|67
|71
|69
|280
|$21,991
|T14
|Amanda Doherty
|-4
|70
|70
|70
|70
|280
|$21,991
|T14
|Celine Boutier
|-4
|69
|71
|70
|70
|280
|$21,991
|T17
|Brittany Altomare
|-3
|71
|71
|73
|66
|281
|$18,461
|T17
|Yuka Saso
|-3
|75
|66
|74
|66
|281
|$18,461
|T17
|Eun-Hee Ji
|-3
|73
|70
|68
|70
|281
|$18,461
|T17
|Allisen Corpuz
|-3
|72
|71
|68
|70
|281
|$18,461
|T21
|Georgia Hall
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|68
|282
|$15,321
|T21
|Stacy Lewis
|-2
|71
|72
|69
|70
|282
|$15,321
|T21
|Lauren Stephenson
|-2
|69
|73
|70
|70
|282
|$15,321
|T21
|Dewi Weber
|-2
|68
|73
|71
|70
|282
|$15,321
|T21
|Lizette Salas
|-2
|69
|70
|72
|71
|282
|$15,321
|T21
|Jin Young Ko
|-2
|71
|64
|72
|75
|282
|$15,321
|T27
|Xiyu Lin
|-1
|74
|71
|72
|66
|283
|$12,143
|T27
|Isi Gabsa
|-1
|75
|68
|72
|68
|283
|$12,143
|T27
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-1
|70
|73
|69
|71
|283
|$12,143
|T27
|Ryann O'Toole
|-1
|70
|70
|72
|71
|283
|$12,143
|T27
|Angel Yin
|-1
|74
|68
|69
|72
|283
|$12,143
|T27
|Sanna Nuutinen
|-1
|71
|70
|70
|72
|283
|$12,143
|T33
|Carlota Ciganda
|E
|72
|68
|73
|71
|284
|$10,289
|T33
|Ruoning Yin
|E
|71
|69
|72
|72
|284
|$10,289
|T35
|Christina Kim
|1
|72
|73
|73
|67
|285
|$8,417
|T35
|Patty Tavatanakit
|1
|73
|69
|73
|70
|285
|$8,417
|T35
|Danielle Kang
|1
|72
|71
|71
|71
|285
|$8,417
|T35
|Alison Lee
|1
|66
|74
|73
|72
|285
|$8,417
|T35
|Ana Belac
|1
|73
|71
|68
|73
|285
|$8,417
|T35
|Gemma Dryburgh
|1
|71
|71
|70
|73
|285
|$8,417
|T35
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|1
|70
|71
|71
|73
|285
|$8,417
|T35
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
|1
|69
|72
|70
|74
|285
|$8,417
|T43
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|2
|75
|70
|71
|70
|286
|$6,446
|T43
|Ashleigh Buhai
|2
|72
|72
|72
|70
|286
|$6,446
|T43
|Ayaka Furue
|2
|70
|73
|72
|71
|286
|$6,446
|T43
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|2
|74
|71
|69
|72
|286
|$6,446
|T43
|Rachel Rohanna
|2
|69
|73
|72
|72
|286
|$6,446
|T48
|Hee Young Park
|3
|71
|71
|76
|69
|287
|$5,097
|T48
|Charlotte Thomas
|3
|73
|72
|72
|70
|287
|$5,097
|T48
|Peiyun Chien
|3
|69
|75
|73
|70
|287
|$5,097
|T48
|Atthaya Thitikul
|3
|70
|74
|70
|73
|287
|$5,097
|T48
|Paula Reto
|3
|73
|69
|72
|73
|287
|$5,097
|T48
|Katherine Perry-Hamski
|3
|70
|74
|69
|74
|287
|$5,097
|T48
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|3
|72
|71
|70
|74
|287
|$5,097
|T48
|Emma Talley
|3
|67
|74
|72
|74
|287
|$5,097
|T56
|Frida Kinhult
|4
|71
|74
|71
|72
|288
|$4,237
|T56
|Sarah Schmelzel
|4
|72
|72
|72
|72
|288
|$4,237
|T56
|Matilda Castren
|4
|74
|71
|68
|75
|288
|$4,237
|T59
|Bronte Law
|5
|70
|73
|75
|71
|289
|$3,764
|T59
|So Yeon Ryu
|5
|68
|74
|73
|74
|289
|$3,764
|T59
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|5
|67
|72
|76
|74
|289
|$3,764
|T59
|Janie Jackson
|5
|68
|75
|69
|77
|289
|$3,764
|T63
|Jennifer Song
|6
|68
|77
|73
|72
|290
|$3,405
|T63
|Jennifer Kupcho
|6
|75
|69
|73
|73
|290
|$3,405
|T63
|Hinako Shibuno
|6
|71
|74
|71
|74
|290
|$3,405
|T63
|Min Lee
|6
|75
|70
|70
|75
|290
|$3,405
|T63
|Giulia Molinaro
|6
|72
|73
|67
|78
|290
|$3,405
|T68
|Kelly Tan
|7
|75
|70
|73
|73
|291
|$3,102
|T68
|Sung Hyun Park
|7
|73
|69
|72
|77
|291
|$3,102
|T68
|Gaby Lopez
|7
|73
|69
|72
|77
|291
|$3,102
|T71
|Brooke Matthews
|8
|74
|71
|75
|72
|292
|$2,932
|T71
|Pernilla Lindberg
|8
|73
|72
|72
|75
|292
|$2,932
|T71
|Cheyenne Knight
|8
|72
|73
|72
|75
|292
|$2,932
|T71
|Jenny Shin
|8
|73
|71
|73
|75
|292
|$2,932