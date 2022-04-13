2022 Lotte Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 Lotte Championship is the first major championship of the year on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, with Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu in Hawaii, hosting the Lotte Championship.

The Lotte Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be four days of golf, with 144 players starting out and playing four rounds with a 36-hole cut.

Golf Channel airs coverage all four days.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Lotte Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Lotte Championship TV times and schedule.

2022 Lotte Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern