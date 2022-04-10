Where is Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament located?

Augusta National Golf Club is home to Masters Tournament and Amen Corner, some of the most recognizable golf holes on the PGA Tour and one of the best-known golf courses in the United States and the world, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Augusta-area course has some of the most recognizable holes in the world, including the three-hole stretch in the second nine.

Not only is Augusta National Golf Club an incredible golf course, but it is also home to one of the most elite private golf clubs in the world and its Masters Tournament, which is a major championship and the most famous golf tournament in the world.

Naturally, hosting a major golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Augusta National Golf Club is located.

Where is Augusta National Golf Club located?

Augusta National Golf Club is located in a town called Augusta, Ga., and it's situated to the east of Georgia's capital city, Atlanta.

Augusta National Golf Club is a two-hour drive from Atlanta by car, taking Interstate 20 almost the entire way to the club, whose address is 2604 Washington Road.

Augusta National Golf Club is right along the Georgia-South Carolina border, meaning the closest big town is Aiken, S.C. Columbia, S.C., the capital of the state, is an hour from the club.

Which airports are near Augusta National Golf Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Augusta National Golf Club is Atlanta, the ATL airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately two-hour drive from the airport to Augusta National Golf Club.

However, many players and patrons fly private planes into several executive-private airports in the region. Some patrons fly into Aiken or Columbia, S.C.

What other famous golf courses are near Augusta National Golf Club?

Augusta National Golf Club is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world. Augusta Country Club is the club's next-door neighbor.

Sage Valley Golf Club is in the Aiken area and is one of the best clubs in the country, along with Palmetto Golf Club.