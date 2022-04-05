What’s on the menu for Hideki Matsuyama’s 2022 Masters Champions Dinner?

Hideki Matsuyama has shared menu for the 2022 Masters Champions Dinner, and the defending Masters champion is the guest of honor for the first time on the Tuesday tradition.

The menu begins with some appetizers that include assorted offerings of sushi, sashimi and nigiri, along with Yakitori chicken skewers for the Masters Club -- the technical name for the gathering of the Champions Dinner -- meal the Tuesday of Masters Week.

The main course is miso-glazed black cod with a Dashi broth or Miyazaki Wagyu A5 beef ribeye with mixed mushrooms and vegetables, complete with sansho daikon ponzu.

The dessert options include Japanese strawberry shortcake with whipped cream and Amaou strawberries.

The Masters Champion Dinner is a tradition that invites all living Masters champions for a special Tuesday dinner to eat before the tournament, tell stories and have an opportunity to hear from the Masters winners past and present. The defending champion pays for the meal, and the attendees can order from off the menu if they wish.