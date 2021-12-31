The 2022 Masters Tournament marks the start of the men's major championship season in golf, setting off a month-by-month string of dominos with the PGA Championship, US Open and British Open Championship played in successive months from April through July.

How many days until the 2022 Masters?

The countdown to the 2022 Masters usually begins in late December, with many golf fans knowing when there are 100 days until the Masters Tournament.

As ESPN and CBS Sports look forward to the new year in sports, they always bring up the Masters Tournament coming in April, and golf fans get excited about the prospect of the world's best golfers once again taking on Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Golf fans start to wonder, day by day: How many days until the Masters?

The 2022 Masters Tournament dates are the start on Thursday, April 7, 2022 and the ending on Sunday, April 10, 2022. So, how many days until the 2022 Masters? Of course, that depends on the day. But there are 31 days in January, 28 days in Feburary and 31 days in March. The Masters starts seven days into April.

As of April 4, 2022, then, there are 3 days until the 2022 Masters.

So if you do the simple math of how many days are left in the current month, plus the remaining full months, plus the seven days into April, then you can know how many days until the 2022 Masters.