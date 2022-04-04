2022 Masters weather forecast shows great weather, modest wind at Augusta National

The 2022 Masters weather forecast looks to include little chance of rain falling at Augusta National Golf Club.

The general weather forecast calls for temperatures in the 60s and 70s, with the only truly significant chance for rain coming on Thursday morning. Otherwise, we're looking at a great week.

The wind, however, may become a factor at times throughout the week -- particularly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will be gusts into the 20 mph range during those days.

2022 Masters updated weather forecast