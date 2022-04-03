2022 Club Car Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Club Car Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner TJ Vogel, who earned the big win with a victory at the Landings Club's Deer Creek Golf Club in Savannah, Ga.

Vogel shot 5-under 67 in the final round, which was good enough for a one-shot victory on 17-under 271.

Mark Anderson and Ryan Blaum, both former PGA Tour card holders, finished in a tie for second place at a shot out of a potential playoff.

Vogel won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

Club Car Championship recap notes

Vogel earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 142 or better, with 71 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Veritex Bank Championship.

2022 Club Car Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

