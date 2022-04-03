2022 Club Car Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Club Car Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/03/2022 at 8:13 pm
The 2022 Club Car Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner TJ Vogel, who earned the big win with a victory at the Landings Club's Deer Creek Golf Club in Savannah, Ga.

Vogel shot 5-under 67 in the final round, which was good enough for a one-shot victory on 17-under 271.

Mark Anderson and Ryan Blaum, both former PGA Tour card holders, finished in a tie for second place at a shot out of a potential playoff.

Vogel won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

Club Car Championship recap notes

Vogel earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 142 or better, with 71 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Veritex Bank Championship.

2022 Club Car Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 T.J. Vogel -17 69 67 68 67 271 $135,000
T2 Ryan Blaum -16 71 65 66 70 272 $56,250
T2 Mark Anderson -16 66 67 68 71 272 $56,250
4 Jimmy Stanger -14 69 69 68 68 274 $33,750
T5 Martin Contini -13 69 69 70 67 275 $27,188
T5 Nicolas Echavarria -13 72 66 67 70 275 $27,188
T7 Erik Barnes -12 66 65 73 72 276 $23,063
T7 Carl Yuan -12 64 73 65 74 276 $23,063
T9 Mark Hubbard -11 64 70 71 72 277 $19,875
T9 Grant Hirschman -11 70 66 67 74 277 $19,875
11 Pontus Nyholm -10 71 68 68 71 278 $17,738
T12 Sean O'Hair -9 71 71 71 66 279 $15,375
T12 Byeong Hun An -9 73 67 69 70 279 $15,375
T12 Justin Suh -9 71 67 70 71 279 $15,375
T15 Rafael Campos -8 70 72 69 69 280 $13,125
T15 Fabián Gómez -8 67 71 72 70 280 $13,125
T17 Tano Goya -7 71 68 74 68 281 $11,250
T17 Alex Weiss -7 70 69 70 72 281 $11,250
T17 Michael Johnson -7 67 72 68 74 281 $11,250
T20 Braden Thornberry -6 72 70 72 68 282 $8,225
T20 Brandon Crick -6 73 68 72 69 282 $8,225
T20 Dawson Armstrong -6 71 70 71 70 282 $8,225
T20 John VanDerLaan -6 71 69 71 71 282 $8,225
T20 Seonghyeon Kim -6 70 66 75 71 282 $8,225
T20 Eric Cole -6 75 63 72 72 282 $8,225
T26 Bo Rapsican Systems -5 68 73 73 69 283 $5,949
T26 Jeremy Paul -5 67 70 75 71 283 $5,949
T26 Nicholas Lindheim -5 66 74 72 71 283 $5,949
T26 Harry Hall -5 69 73 70 71 283 $5,949
30 Mac Meissner -4 69 72 74 69 284 $5,325
T31 A.J. Crouch -3 72 68 75 70 285 $4,538
T31 Will Dickson -3 68 73 74 70 285 $4,538
T31 Zecheng Dou -3 65 77 73 70 285 $4,538
T31 Kyle Reifers -3 70 72 72 71 285 $4,538
T31 Corey Shaun -3 68 74 71 72 285 $4,538
T31 Kevin Dougherty -3 72 69 71 73 285 $4,538
T31 Tripp Kinney -3 72 68 71 74 285 $4,538
T31 Rob Oppenheim -3 70 72 69 74 285 $4,538
T31 Roberto Díaz -3 69 70 71 75 285 $4,538
T40 Billy Tom Sargent -2 70 72 75 69 286 $3,575
T40 Davis Lamb -2 73 69 75 69 286 $3,575
T40 Michael Kim -2 71 71 74 70 286 $3,575
T40 David Hearn -2 71 69 75 71 286 $3,575
T40 Andrew Kozan -2 71 70 74 71 286 $3,575
T40 Patrick Cover -2 70 70 74 72 286 $3,575
T40 Erik Compton -2 71 71 72 72 286 $3,575
T40 Patrick Fishburn -2 71 71 72 72 286 $3,575
T40 Augusto Núñez -2 72 68 73 73 286 $3,575
T49 Robby Shelton -1 69 73 74 71 287 $3,246
T49 Brandon Harkins -1 74 68 73 72 287 $3,246
T49 Jay Card III -1 70 72 73 72 287 $3,246
T49 Luis Gagne -1 72 69 73 73 287 $3,246
T53 MJ Daffue E 69 73 76 70 288 $3,150
T53 Spencer Ralston E 70 72 74 72 288 $3,150
T53 Brad Brunner E 72 66 75 75 288 $3,150
T53 Andrew Yun E 74 68 71 75 288 $3,150
T53 Shad Tuten E 71 69 70 78 288 $3,150
T58 Theo Humphrey 1 71 71 77 70 289 $3,060
T58 Quade Cummins 1 71 71 76 71 289 $3,060
T58 Stuart Macdonald 1 73 67 76 73 289 $3,060
T58 Josh Teater 1 72 69 75 73 289 $3,060
T58 Thomas Rosenmueller 1 73 69 74 73 289 $3,060
T58 Curtis Luck 1 71 71 72 75 289 $3,060
T58 José de Jesús Rodríguez 1 74 67 72 76 289 $3,060
T65 Joey Garber 2 70 72 77 71 290 $2,985
T65 David Kocher 2 66 73 79 72 290 $2,985
T65 Harrison Endycott 2 70 72 76 72 290 $2,985
68 Joshua Creel 6 71 70 78 75 294 $2,955
T69 MJ Maguire 7 73 69 78 75 295 $2,933
T69 Tee-K Kelly 7 70 72 76 77 295 $2,933
71 Sam Saunders 10 73 69 78 78 298 $2,910

