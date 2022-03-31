2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur streaming: How to watch online through the Masters, Golf Channel, NBC apps

The 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur features a great field looking to win the third edition of the event, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Augusta National Country Club in Augusta, Ga. With online streams from Augusta National, as well Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur online for the final round on Saturday, as NBC Sports and Golf Channel have its online stream for the last day of the tournament. The first two rounds, played March 30 and 31 at nearby Champions Retreat in Evans, Ga., will not be broadcast live on TV or online.

NBC's Saturday final-round broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app for various mobile platforms.

The coverage can also be streamed through the Augusta National Women's Amateur site, ANWAGolf.com.

2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, March 31

Round 2 playoff: 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 2