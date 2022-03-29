2022 Valero Texas Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
03/29/2022 at 1:59 pm
The 2022 Valero Texas Open purse is set for $8.6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,548,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Valero Texas Open field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field is the final event before the Masters Tournament, the first men's major of the year. Four spots are held for Monday qualifiers.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.

This is the 24th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 40 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,548,000
2 $937,400
3 $593,400
4 $421,400
5 $352,600
6 $311,750
7 $290,250
8 $268,750
9 $251,550
10 $234,350
11 $217,150
12 $199,950
13 $182,750
14 $165,550
15 $156,950
16 $148,350
17 $139,750
18 $131,150
19 $122,550
20 $113,950
21 $105,350
22 $96,750
23 $89,870
24 $82,990
25 $76,110
26 $69,230
27 $66,650
28 $64,070
29 $61,490
30 $58,910
31 $56,330
32 $53,750
33 $51,170
34 $49,020
35 $46,870
36 $44,720
37 $42,570
38 $40,850
39 $39,130
40 $37,410
41 $35,690
42 $33,970
43 $32,250
44 $30,530
45 $28,810
46 $27,090
47 $25,370
48 $23,994
49 $22,790
50 $22,102
51 $21,586
52 $21,070
53 $20,726
54 $20,382
55 $20,210
56 $20,038
57 $19,866
58 $19,694
59 $19,522
60 $19,350
61 $19,178
62 $19,006
63 $18,834
64 $18,662
65 $18,490

