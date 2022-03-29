2022 The Chevron Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
The 2022 The Chevron Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.

Lydia Ko is at 12-to-1, while Brooke Henderson is on 14-to-1.

Lexi Thompson is on 16-to-1.

2022 The Chevron Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the The Chevron Championship, with the LPGA kicking off majors season with the first of their five. This is the final year for Mission Hills to host before the championship moves to the Houston area and to later in the spring. It's hard not to love Jin Young Ko this week.

2022 The Chevron Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jin Young Ko 550
Lydia Ko 1200
Brooke Henderson 1400
Lexi Thompson 1600
Atthaya Thitikul 1800
Inbee Park 1800
Danielle Kang 2000
Patty Tavatanakit 2000
Xiyu Lin 2200
Charley Hull 2500
Minjee Lee 2500
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 2500
Yuka Saso 2500
Hyo Joo Kim 2800
Leona Maguire 2800
Amy Yang 3300
Ayaka Furue 3300
Celine Boutier 3300
Jeong Eun Lee 3300
Nasa Hataoka 3300
Georgina Hall 4000
In Gee Chun 4000
Jessica Korda 4000
Sei Young Kim 4000
Hannah Green 5000
Megan Khang 5000
So-Yeon Ryu 5000
Pajaree Anannarukam 6000
A Lim Kim 6600
Ariya Jutanugam 6600
Gaby Lopez 6600
Jennifer Kupcho 7000
Lizette Salas 8000
Moriya Jutanugam 8000
Ally Ewing 9000
Hee-Jeong Lim 9000
Ryaan O'Toole 9000
Anna Nordqvist 10000
Brittany Altomare 10000
Carlotta Ciganda 10000
Chella Choi 10000
Hinako Shibuno 10000
Jenny Shin 10000
Madelene Sagstrom 10000
Marina Alex 10000
Perrine Delacour 10000
Yealimi Noh 10000
Alison Lee 12500
Austin Ernst 12500
Sarah Schmelzel 12500
Stacey Lewis 12500
Su Oh 12500
Esther Henseleit 15000

