2022 The Chevron Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 The Chevron Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.

Lydia Ko is at 12-to-1, while Brooke Henderson is on 14-to-1.

Lexi Thompson is on 16-to-1.

2022 The Chevron Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the The Chevron Championship, with the LPGA kicking off majors season with the first of their five. This is the final year for Mission Hills to host before the championship moves to the Houston area and to later in the spring. It's hard not to love Jin Young Ko this week.

2022 The Chevron Championship betting odds: Outright winner