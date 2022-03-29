2022 The Chevron Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 The Chevron Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.
Lydia Ko is at 12-to-1, while Brooke Henderson is on 14-to-1.
Lexi Thompson is on 16-to-1.
2022 The Chevron Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the The Chevron Championship, with the LPGA kicking off majors season with the first of their five. This is the final year for Mission Hills to host before the championship moves to the Houston area and to later in the spring. It's hard not to love Jin Young Ko this week.
2022 The Chevron Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jin Young Ko
|550
|Lydia Ko
|1200
|Brooke Henderson
|1400
|Lexi Thompson
|1600
|Atthaya Thitikul
|1800
|Inbee Park
|1800
|Danielle Kang
|2000
|Patty Tavatanakit
|2000
|Xiyu Lin
|2200
|Charley Hull
|2500
|Minjee Lee
|2500
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|2500
|Yuka Saso
|2500
|Hyo Joo Kim
|2800
|Leona Maguire
|2800
|Amy Yang
|3300
|Ayaka Furue
|3300
|Celine Boutier
|3300
|Jeong Eun Lee
|3300
|Nasa Hataoka
|3300
|Georgina Hall
|4000
|In Gee Chun
|4000
|Jessica Korda
|4000
|Sei Young Kim
|4000
|Hannah Green
|5000
|Megan Khang
|5000
|So-Yeon Ryu
|5000
|Pajaree Anannarukam
|6000
|A Lim Kim
|6600
|Ariya Jutanugam
|6600
|Gaby Lopez
|6600
|Jennifer Kupcho
|7000
|Lizette Salas
|8000
|Moriya Jutanugam
|8000
|Ally Ewing
|9000
|Hee-Jeong Lim
|9000
|Ryaan O'Toole
|9000
|Anna Nordqvist
|10000
|Brittany Altomare
|10000
|Carlotta Ciganda
|10000
|Chella Choi
|10000
|Hinako Shibuno
|10000
|Jenny Shin
|10000
|Madelene Sagstrom
|10000
|Marina Alex
|10000
|Perrine Delacour
|10000
|Yealimi Noh
|10000
|Alison Lee
|12500
|Austin Ernst
|12500
|Sarah Schmelzel
|12500
|Stacey Lewis
|12500
|Su Oh
|12500
|Esther Henseleit
|15000