2022 Lake Charles Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Lake Charles Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Trevor Werbylo, who earned the big win with a playoff victory at the Country Club at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, La.

Werbylo wound up in a playoff with Seonghyeon Kim after both players finished regulation of the 72-hole event at 18-under 266. In the playoff, the first two holes were played on the 18th hole, with players both making par, then birdie, including Werbylo's incredible 3 from behind a grandstand.

The playoff then moved to No. 1, where Werbylo then made birdie again to lock up his first PGA Tour win.

Werbylo won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

Lake Charles Championship recap notes

Werbylo earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at even-par 140 or better, with 76 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Club Car Championship.

2022 Lake Charles Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

