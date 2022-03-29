2022 Lake Charles Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
03/29/2022 at 2:27 pm
The 2022 Lake Charles Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Trevor Werbylo, who earned the big win with a playoff victory at the Country Club at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, La.

Werbylo wound up in a playoff with Seonghyeon Kim after both players finished regulation of the 72-hole event at 18-under 266. In the playoff, the first two holes were played on the 18th hole, with players both making par, then birdie, including Werbylo's incredible 3 from behind a grandstand.

The playoff then moved to No. 1, where Werbylo then made birdie again to lock up his first PGA Tour win.

Werbylo won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

Lake Charles Championship recap notes

Werbylo earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at even-par 140 or better, with 76 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Club Car Championship.

2022 Lake Charles Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Trevor Werbylo -18 70 69 64 63 266 $135,000
2 Seonghyeon Kim -18 68 66 64 68 266 $67,500
3 Eric Cole -15 69 67 66 67 269 $45,000
T4 MJ Daffue -14 68 69 68 65 270 $31,125
T4 Anders Albertson -14 70 67 65 68 270 $31,125
T6 Brent Grant -13 69 67 67 68 271 $24,000
T6 Vince India -13 66 67 69 69 271 $24,000
T6 Corey Pereira -13 67 67 66 71 271 $24,000
T9 Ben Griffin -12 70 68 68 66 272 $16,233
T9 Justin Suh -12 67 69 69 67 272 $16,233
T9 Stuart Macdonald -12 71 68 66 67 272 $16,233
T9 Nicolas Echavarria -12 68 67 69 68 272 $16,233
T9 Augusto Núñez -12 68 67 69 68 272 $16,233
T9 Taylor Montgomery -12 70 69 65 68 272 $16,233
T9 José de Jesús Rodríguez -12 68 70 65 69 272 $16,233
T9 Tyson Alexander -12 71 68 64 69 272 $16,233
T17 Matt McCarty -11 70 67 68 68 273 $10,875
T17 Chase Parker -11 69 70 66 68 273 $10,875
T17 Kevin Dougherty -11 71 69 68 65 273 $10,875
T17 George Cunningham -11 67 66 66 74 273 $10,875
T21 Erik Barnes -10 73 66 67 68 274 $6,312
T21 Kevin Yu -10 73 67 66 68 274 $6,312
T21 Curtis Luck -10 66 70 69 69 274 $6,312
T21 Tano Goya -10 71 67 67 69 274 $6,312
T21 Ryan Ruffels -10 70 67 70 67 274 $6,312
T21 Matthew Picanso -10 70 68 69 67 274 $6,312
T21 Pontus Nyholm -10 72 68 68 66 274 $6,312
T21 David Kocher -10 69 66 69 70 274 $6,312
T21 Thomas Rosenmueller -10 71 65 68 70 274 $6,312
T21 Zecheng Dou -10 77 61 66 70 274 $6,312
T21 Rhein Gibson -10 66 71 71 66 274 $6,312
T21 Sam Stevens -10 71 68 70 65 274 $6,312
T21 Luis Gagne -10 75 65 63 71 274 $6,312
T21 Brandon Matthews -10 69 68 63 74 274 $6,312
T35 Brandon Crick -9 70 67 69 69 275 $4,175
T35 Jay Card III -9 71 69 65 70 275 $4,175
T35 Taylor Dickson -9 70 69 69 67 275 $4,175
T35 Julián Etulain -9 72 67 69 67 275 $4,175
T35 Grant Hirschman -9 70 67 67 71 275 $4,175
T35 Braden Thornberry -9 66 67 70 72 275 $4,175
T41 Will Gordon -8 65 70 71 70 276 $3,488
T41 Nick Voke -8 71 69 66 70 276 $3,488
T41 Dan McCarthy -8 69 66 70 71 276 $3,488
T41 Blayne Barber -8 74 66 67 69 276 $3,488
T41 Alex Weiss -8 72 68 67 69 276 $3,488
T41 Harry Hall -8 71 69 65 71 276 $3,488
T41 Trace Crowe -8 70 63 71 72 276 $3,488
T41 Kyle Westmoreland -8 72 68 68 68 276 $3,488
T41 Jeremy Paul -8 67 68 69 72 276 $3,488
T41 Ivan Camilo Ramirez -8 71 67 70 68 276 $3,488
T51 Brad Hopfinger -7 69 71 67 70 277 $3,191
T51 Patrick Fishburn -7 70 70 67 70 277 $3,191
T51 Alex Chiarella -7 71 68 68 70 277 $3,191
T51 Hayden Wood -7 69 69 67 72 277 $3,191
T55 Zack Fischer -6 70 68 68 72 278 $3,113
T55 Thomas Walsh -6 69 69 69 71 278 $3,113
T55 Ashton Van Horne -6 72 67 68 71 278 $3,113
T55 Scott Harrington -6 70 65 73 70 278 $3,113
T55 Kristoffer Ventura -6 71 68 65 74 278 $3,113
T55 Joey Garber -6 68 72 69 69 278 $3,113
T61 Tain Lee -5 72 67 68 72 279 $3,030
T61 Xinjun Zhang -5 74 65 68 72 279 $3,030
T61 Michael Feagles -5 70 69 66 74 279 $3,030
T61 Patrick Cover -5 70 67 70 72 279 $3,030
T61 Robby Shelton -5 67 72 72 68 279 $3,030
T66 MJ Maguire -4 69 68 71 72 280 $2,970
T66 Conner Godsey -4 67 70 73 70 280 $2,970
T66 Jimmy Stanger -4 69 71 71 69 280 $2,970
T69 J.J. Grey -2 75 65 69 73 282 $2,925
T69 Brandon Hoelzer -2 71 69 69 73 282 $2,925
T69 Philip Knowles -2 70 70 71 71 282 $2,925
72 Tag Ridings -1 67 73 74 69 283 $2,895
73 Shad Tuten E 68 72 72 72 284 $2,880
74 Stephen Franken 1 71 67 71 76 285 $2,865
T75 Chris Baker 3 71 69 74 73 287 $2,843
T75 Tom Whitney 3 68 69 77 73 287 $2,843

