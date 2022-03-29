2022 IOA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
03/29/2022 at 2:14 pm
The 2022 IOA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Linnea Strom, who earned the big win with a victory at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont, Calif.

Strom won the 54-hole event by three shots over three players, shooting 11-under 206 to earn the victory for the prior Epson Tour grad.

The three runners-up are Sarah Jane Smith, Sophie Hausmann and Milagros Chaves

Strom won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

IOA Championship recap notes

Strom gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 68 players getting through to the final round.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Casino del Sol Golf Classic in Tucson, Ariz.

2022 IOA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Linnea Strom -11 71 67 67 205 $30,000
T2 Sarah Jane Smith -8 69 70 69 208 $14,438
T2 Milagros Chaves -8 68 69 71 208 $14,438
T2 Sophie Hausmann -8 69 67 72 208 $14,438
T5 Celine Borge -7 76 69 64 209 $6,000
T5 Emma Broze -7 71 69 69 209 $6,000
T5 Andrea Lee -7 70 69 70 209 $6,000
T5 Lucy Li -7 70 68 71 209 $6,000
T5 Natalie Srinivasan -7 68 70 71 209 $6,000
T5 Nishtha Madan -7 67 69 73 209 $6,000
T11 Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez -6 69 72 69 210 $3,774
T11 Allie White -6 68 70 72 210 $3,774
T11 Roberta Liti -6 68 68 74 210 $3,774
T14 Lindy Duncan -5 68 77 66 211 $3,006
T14 Kum-Kang Park -5 72 71 68 211 $3,006
T14 Brianna Do -5 73 68 70 211 $3,006
T14 Katherine Smith -5 69 72 70 211 $3,006
T14 Dani Holmqvist -5 69 67 75 211 $3,006
T19 Kendra Dalton -4 70 74 68 212 $2,372
T19 Laura Restrepo -4 71 72 69 212 $2,372
T19 Louise Ridderstrom -4 71 72 69 212 $2,372
T19 Prima Thammaraks -4 72 70 70 212 $2,372
T19 Elin Arvidsson -4 72 69 71 212 $2,372
T19 Brittany Fan -4 73 67 72 212 $2,372
T19 Ssu-Chia Cheng -4 66 73 73 212 $2,372
T26 Youngin Chun -3 69 76 68 213 $1,956
T26 Min Seo Kwak -3 71 72 70 213 $1,956
T26 Jaclyn Lee -3 72 70 71 213 $1,956
T26 Yan Liu -3 70 69 74 213 $1,956
T30 Anita Uwadia -2 73 72 69 214 $1,553
T30 Klara Spilkova -2 72 73 69 214 $1,553
T30 Ana Paula Valdes -2 73 71 70 214 $1,553
T30 Mi Hyang Lee -2 72 72 70 214 $1,553
T30 Gigi Stoll -2 74 68 72 214 $1,553
T30 Dottie Ardina -2 72 70 72 214 $1,553
T30 Beth Wu -2 71 69 74 214 $1,553
T30 Daniela Darquea -2 70 70 74 214 $1,553
T30 Dorsey Addicks -2 65 71 78 214 $1,553
T39 Teresa Toscano -1 77 68 70 215 $1,146
T39 Alejandra Llaneza -1 72 73 70 215 $1,146
T39 Brynn Walker -1 72 73 70 215 $1,146
T39 Fernanda Lira -1 71 73 71 215 $1,146
T39 Kiira Riihijarvi -1 69 74 72 215 $1,146
T39 Nuria Iturrioz -1 66 77 72 215 $1,146
T39 Kim Kaufman -1 72 68 75 215 $1,146
T39 Michaela Finn -1 69 70 76 215 $1,146
T47 Sierra Brooks E 72 71 73 216 $905
T47 Amelia Garvey E 72 71 73 216 $905
T47 Jessica Porvasnik E 72 71 73 216 $905
T47 Karen Chung E 71 71 74 216 $905
T47 Mariajo Uribe E 71 71 74 216 $905
T47 Gabby Lemieux E 74 67 75 216 $905
T47 Luna Sobron Galmes E 69 72 75 216 $905
T54 Kennedy Swann 1 77 67 73 217 $804
T54 Robyn Choi 1 76 67 74 217 $804
T56 Lauren Cox 2 76 69 73 218 $732
T56 Laetitia Beck 2 73 72 73 218 $732
T56 Moeka Nishihata 2 74 70 74 218 $732
T56 Laura Wearn 2 73 71 74 218 $732
T56 Nicole Broch Estrup 2 71 71 76 218 $732
T61 Siyun Liu 3 72 73 74 219 $671
T61 Kathleen Scavo 3 70 74 75 219 $671
T61 Katie Yoo 3 73 70 76 219 $671
T64 Julie Aime 4 72 73 75 220 $640
T64 Amy Lee 4 72 73 75 220 $640
T64 Hira Naveed 4 70 74 76 220 $640
T67 Pilar Echeverria 6 74 71 77 222 $614
T67 Ching Huang 6 73 71 78 222 $614

