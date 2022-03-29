2022 IOA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 IOA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Linnea Strom, who earned the big win with a victory at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont, Calif.
Strom won the 54-hole event by three shots over three players, shooting 11-under 206 to earn the victory for the prior Epson Tour grad.
The three runners-up are Sarah Jane Smith, Sophie Hausmann and Milagros Chaves
Strom won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.
IOA Championship recap notes
Strom gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.
This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 68 players getting through to the final round.
The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Casino del Sol Golf Classic in Tucson, Ariz.
2022 IOA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Linnea Strom
|-11
|71
|67
|67
|205
|$30,000
|T2
|Sarah Jane Smith
|-8
|69
|70
|69
|208
|$14,438
|T2
|Milagros Chaves
|-8
|68
|69
|71
|208
|$14,438
|T2
|Sophie Hausmann
|-8
|69
|67
|72
|208
|$14,438
|T5
|Celine Borge
|-7
|76
|69
|64
|209
|$6,000
|T5
|Emma Broze
|-7
|71
|69
|69
|209
|$6,000
|T5
|Andrea Lee
|-7
|70
|69
|70
|209
|$6,000
|T5
|Lucy Li
|-7
|70
|68
|71
|209
|$6,000
|T5
|Natalie Srinivasan
|-7
|68
|70
|71
|209
|$6,000
|T5
|Nishtha Madan
|-7
|67
|69
|73
|209
|$6,000
|T11
|Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez
|-6
|69
|72
|69
|210
|$3,774
|T11
|Allie White
|-6
|68
|70
|72
|210
|$3,774
|T11
|Roberta Liti
|-6
|68
|68
|74
|210
|$3,774
|T14
|Lindy Duncan
|-5
|68
|77
|66
|211
|$3,006
|T14
|Kum-Kang Park
|-5
|72
|71
|68
|211
|$3,006
|T14
|Brianna Do
|-5
|73
|68
|70
|211
|$3,006
|T14
|Katherine Smith
|-5
|69
|72
|70
|211
|$3,006
|T14
|Dani Holmqvist
|-5
|69
|67
|75
|211
|$3,006
|T19
|Kendra Dalton
|-4
|70
|74
|68
|212
|$2,372
|T19
|Laura Restrepo
|-4
|71
|72
|69
|212
|$2,372
|T19
|Louise Ridderstrom
|-4
|71
|72
|69
|212
|$2,372
|T19
|Prima Thammaraks
|-4
|72
|70
|70
|212
|$2,372
|T19
|Elin Arvidsson
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|212
|$2,372
|T19
|Brittany Fan
|-4
|73
|67
|72
|212
|$2,372
|T19
|Ssu-Chia Cheng
|-4
|66
|73
|73
|212
|$2,372
|T26
|Youngin Chun
|-3
|69
|76
|68
|213
|$1,956
|T26
|Min Seo Kwak
|-3
|71
|72
|70
|213
|$1,956
|T26
|Jaclyn Lee
|-3
|72
|70
|71
|213
|$1,956
|T26
|Yan Liu
|-3
|70
|69
|74
|213
|$1,956
|T30
|Anita Uwadia
|-2
|73
|72
|69
|214
|$1,553
|T30
|Klara Spilkova
|-2
|72
|73
|69
|214
|$1,553
|T30
|Ana Paula Valdes
|-2
|73
|71
|70
|214
|$1,553
|T30
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-2
|72
|72
|70
|214
|$1,553
|T30
|Gigi Stoll
|-2
|74
|68
|72
|214
|$1,553
|T30
|Dottie Ardina
|-2
|72
|70
|72
|214
|$1,553
|T30
|Beth Wu
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|214
|$1,553
|T30
|Daniela Darquea
|-2
|70
|70
|74
|214
|$1,553
|T30
|Dorsey Addicks
|-2
|65
|71
|78
|214
|$1,553
|T39
|Teresa Toscano
|-1
|77
|68
|70
|215
|$1,146
|T39
|Alejandra Llaneza
|-1
|72
|73
|70
|215
|$1,146
|T39
|Brynn Walker
|-1
|72
|73
|70
|215
|$1,146
|T39
|Fernanda Lira
|-1
|71
|73
|71
|215
|$1,146
|T39
|Kiira Riihijarvi
|-1
|69
|74
|72
|215
|$1,146
|T39
|Nuria Iturrioz
|-1
|66
|77
|72
|215
|$1,146
|T39
|Kim Kaufman
|-1
|72
|68
|75
|215
|$1,146
|T39
|Michaela Finn
|-1
|69
|70
|76
|215
|$1,146
|T47
|Sierra Brooks
|E
|72
|71
|73
|216
|$905
|T47
|Amelia Garvey
|E
|72
|71
|73
|216
|$905
|T47
|Jessica Porvasnik
|E
|72
|71
|73
|216
|$905
|T47
|Karen Chung
|E
|71
|71
|74
|216
|$905
|T47
|Mariajo Uribe
|E
|71
|71
|74
|216
|$905
|T47
|Gabby Lemieux
|E
|74
|67
|75
|216
|$905
|T47
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|E
|69
|72
|75
|216
|$905
|T54
|Kennedy Swann
|1
|77
|67
|73
|217
|$804
|T54
|Robyn Choi
|1
|76
|67
|74
|217
|$804
|T56
|Lauren Cox
|2
|76
|69
|73
|218
|$732
|T56
|Laetitia Beck
|2
|73
|72
|73
|218
|$732
|T56
|Moeka Nishihata
|2
|74
|70
|74
|218
|$732
|T56
|Laura Wearn
|2
|73
|71
|74
|218
|$732
|T56
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|2
|71
|71
|76
|218
|$732
|T61
|Siyun Liu
|3
|72
|73
|74
|219
|$671
|T61
|Kathleen Scavo
|3
|70
|74
|75
|219
|$671
|T61
|Katie Yoo
|3
|73
|70
|76
|219
|$671
|T64
|Julie Aime
|4
|72
|73
|75
|220
|$640
|T64
|Amy Lee
|4
|72
|73
|75
|220
|$640
|T64
|Hira Naveed
|4
|70
|74
|76
|220
|$640
|T67
|Pilar Echeverria
|6
|74
|71
|77
|222
|$614
|T67
|Ching Huang
|6
|73
|71
|78
|222
|$614