2022 IOA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 IOA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Linnea Strom, who earned the big win with a victory at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont, Calif.

Strom won the 54-hole event by three shots over three players, shooting 11-under 206 to earn the victory for the prior Epson Tour grad.

The three runners-up are Sarah Jane Smith, Sophie Hausmann and Milagros Chaves

Strom won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

IOA Championship recap notes

Strom gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 68 players getting through to the final round.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Casino del Sol Golf Classic in Tucson, Ariz.

2022 IOA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

