What are the best golf tournament tracking and live scoring mobile apps?

Every once in a while, us normal golfers and hacks like to feel as though we're professionals. We have competitions and tournaments, sometimes just among our buddies and golf family. And, thanks to mobile phones and apps, we can also run our competitions and tournaments with live leaderboards and scoring so everyone involved and anyone interested can keep track of the action as it unfolds from anywhere in the world.

Pretty cool, right?

There are a bunch of good live scoring and tournament tracking apps and platforms out there, so it's up to you to pick the one that best suits your needs. Here are some our picks.

Best live golf scoring and leaderboard apps