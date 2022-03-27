2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
03/27/2022 at 12:09 pm
The 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play prize money payout is from the $12 million purse, with 64 professional players who complete four rounds at Austin Country lub in Austin, Texas, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play prize pool is at $2,100,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,320,000. This means the final match is worth $780,000.

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 17.5 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $40,000.

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Kevin Kisner and more.

This tournament started with 64 players, and a cut was made to the 16 group winners after round-robin play. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play from the correct 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play full-field payout is based on their finish. However, players who do not advance from group stage are paid based on how many points they earned in the group stage.

The 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour group-stage cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 550 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an elevated official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 74 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION PLAYER MONEY POINTS
1 TBD $2,100,000 Winner
2 TBD $1,320,000 Runner-up
3 TBD $852,000 Semifinals
4 TBD $685,000 Semifinals
T5 Seamus Power $386,000 Quarterfinals
T5 Brooks Koepka $386,000 Quarterfinals
T5 Will Zalatoris $386,000 Quarterfinals
T5 Abraham Ancer $386,000 Quarterfinals
T9 Collin Morikawa $220,000 Round of 16
T9 Takumi Kanaya $220,000 Round of 16
T9 Jon Rahm $220,000 Round of 16
T9 Adam Scott $220,000 Round of 16
T9 Kevin Na $220,000 Round of 16
T9 Richard Bland $220,000 Round of 16
T9 Tyrrell Hatton $220,000 Round of 16
T9 Billy Horschel $220,000 Round of 16
17 Maverick McNealy $164,000 2.5
18 Viktor Hovland $133,875 2
18 Matt Fitzpatrick $133,875 2
18 Talor Gooch $133,875 2
18 Lucas Herbert $133,875 2
18 Si Woo Kim $133,875 2
18 Harold Varner III $133,875 2
18 Mackenzie Hughes $133,875 2
18 Alex Noren $133,875 2
26 Patrick Cantlay $97,111 1.5
26 Patrick Reed $97,111 1.5
26 Thomas Pieters $97,111 1.5
26 Sergio Garcia $97,111 1.5
26 Justin Rose $97,111 1.5
26 Sebastian Munoz $97,111 1.5
26 Keith Mitchell $97,111 1.5
26 Min Woo Lee $97,111 1.5
26 Bubba Watson $97,111 1.5
35 Justin Thomas $58,239 1
35 Xander Schauffele $58,239 1
35 Louis Oosthuizen $58,239 1
35 Jordan Spieth $58,239 1
35 Joaquin Niemann $58,239 1
35 Jason Kokrak $58,239 1
35 Sungjae Im $58,239 1
35 Tony Finau $58,239 1
35 Max Homa $58,239 1
35 Daniel Berger $58,239 1
35 Webb Simpson $58,239 1
35 Shane Lowry $58,239 1
35 Cameron Young $58,239 1
35 Cameron Tringale $58,239 1
35 Tommy Fleetwood $58,239 1
35 Marc Leishman $58,239 1
35 Lee Westwood $58,239 1
35 Brian Harman $58,239 1
35 Robert MacIntyre $58,239 1
35 Sepp Straka $58,239 1
35 Ian Poulter $58,239 1
35 Luke List $58,239 1
35 Keegan Bradley $58,239 1
58 Bryson DeChambeau $42,750 0.5
58 Tom Hoge $42,750 0.5
60 Paul Casey $41,000 0
60 Matthew Wolff $41,000 0
60 Russell Henley $41,000 0
60 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $41,000 0
60 Erik van Rooyen $41,000 0

