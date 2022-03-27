2022 The DGC Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The DGC Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nitithorn Thippong, who earned the Asian Tour win at Delhi Golf Club in Delhi, India.
Thippong and Ajeetesh Sandhu finished regulation of the 72-hole event on 7-under 281, with Thippong making a birdie 4 on the par-5 18th hole in the first and only playoff hole to secure his first Asian Tour win.
Settee Prakongvech finished alone in third place, a shot out of the playoff.
Thippong won the $90,000 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.
The DGC Open recap notes
Thippong earned 10 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win helps Thippong's ranking.
There was a cut this week, with 68 players finishing the event in the fourth event of the season.
The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup in Thailand.
2022 The DGC Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Nitithorn Thippong
|-7
|68
|70
|70
|73
|281
|$90,000
|2
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|-7
|69
|68
|73
|71
|281
|$55,000
|3
|Settee Prakongvech
|-6
|71
|70
|70
|71
|282
|$31,500
|4
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|-4
|73
|66
|73
|72
|284
|$25,000
|5
|Justin Quiban
|-3
|74
|72
|69
|70
|285
|$20,500
|T6
|Yuvraj Singh Sandhu
|-2
|75
|70
|74
|67
|286
|$13,463
|T6
|Shiv Kapur
|-2
|71
|73
|74
|68
|286
|$13,463
|T6
|Mithun Perera
|-2
|73
|70
|74
|69
|286
|$13,463
|T6
|Veer Ahlawat
|-2
|68
|67
|78
|73
|286
|$13,463
|T10
|Travis Smyth
|-1
|67
|73
|79
|68
|287
|$8,240
|T10
|Danthai Boonma
|-1
|76
|73
|74
|64
|287
|$8,240
|T10
|Shamim Khan
|-1
|71
|75
|71
|70
|287
|$8,240
|T10
|Yashas Chandra
|-1
|73
|73
|70
|71
|287
|$8,240
|T10
|M Dharma
|-1
|71
|69
|73
|74
|287
|$8,240
|T15
|Karandeep Kochhar
|E
|69
|71
|78
|70
|288
|$6,208
|T15
|Kevin Yuan
|E
|71
|75
|72
|70
|288
|$6,208
|T15
|Aman Raj
|E
|71
|73
|73
|71
|288
|$6,208
|T15
|Shankar Das
|E
|67
|74
|74
|73
|288
|$6,208
|T15
|Sachin Baisoya
|E
|71
|75
|69
|73
|288
|$6,208
|T15
|Bjorn Hellgren
|E
|71
|70
|73
|74
|288
|$6,208
|21
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|1
|72
|73
|71
|73
|289
|$5,450
|22
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|2
|77
|71
|69
|73
|290
|$5,300
|T23
|Rashid Khan
|4
|72
|69
|79
|72
|292
|$5,000
|T23
|Sunit Chowrasia
|4
|74
|74
|73
|71
|292
|$5,000
|T23
|Chanat Sakulpolphaisan
|4
|72
|67
|79
|74
|292
|$5,000
|T26
|William Harrold
|5
|73
|73
|75
|72
|293
|$4,625
|T26
|Manu Gandas
|5
|71
|69
|75
|78
|293
|$4,625
|T28
|Paul Peterson
|6
|76
|68
|76
|74
|294
|$4,083
|T28
|Dhruv Sheoran
|6
|72
|72
|74
|76
|294
|$4,083
|T28
|Mathiam Keyser
|6
|72
|72
|74
|76
|294
|$4,083
|T28
|Ian Snyman
|6
|71
|73
|78
|72
|294
|$4,083
|T28
|Cory Crawford
|6
|72
|74
|72
|76
|294
|$4,083
|T28
|Kasidit Lepkurte
|6
|71
|68
|77
|78
|294
|$4,083
|T34
|Angad Cheema
|7
|74
|69
|77
|75
|295
|$3,353
|T34
|Abhijit Chadha
|7
|72
|75
|73
|75
|295
|$3,353
|T34
|Viraj Madappa
|7
|75
|73
|73
|74
|295
|$3,353
|T34
|Pawan Kumar
|7
|75
|73
|73
|74
|295
|$3,353
|T34
|Manav Jaini
|7
|72
|73
|77
|73
|295
|$3,353
|T34
|Jesse Yap
|7
|78
|71
|69
|77
|295
|$3,353
|T34
|Honey Baisoya
|7
|76
|72
|75
|72
|295
|$3,353
|T34
|Mani Ram
|7
|72
|74
|71
|78
|295
|$3,353
|T42
|Sydney Chung
|8
|73
|73
|74
|76
|296
|$2,825
|T42
|Rahil Gangjee
|8
|73
|73
|72
|78
|296
|$2,825
|T42
|Tapy Ghai
|8
|75
|70
|71
|80
|296
|$2,825
|T45
|Kapil Kumar
|9
|74
|66
|79
|78
|297
|$2,581
|T45
|Md. Zamal Hossain Mollah
|9
|71
|74
|77
|75
|297
|$2,581
|T45
|Abhinav Lohan
|9
|72
|73
|79
|73
|297
|$2,581
|T45
|Koh Deng Shan
|9
|76
|73
|75
|73
|297
|$2,581
|T49
|Ranjit Singh
|10
|73
|76
|74
|75
|298
|$2,250
|T49
|Dodge Kemmer
|10
|72
|71
|81
|74
|298
|$2,250
|T49
|Jeev Milkha Singh
|10
|74
|75
|75
|74
|298
|$2,250
|52
|Varun Parikh
|11
|70
|73
|78
|78
|299
|$2,050
|T53
|Miguel Delgado
|12
|74
|73
|75
|78
|300
|$1,900
|T53
|Mohammad Sanju
|12
|73
|73
|81
|73
|300
|$1,900
|T53
|Ryoto Furuya
|12
|75
|71
|81
|73
|300
|$1,900
|T56
|Sangchai Kaewcharoen
|13
|73
|75
|76
|77
|301
|$1,775
|T56
|Anura Rohana
|13
|75
|73
|78
|75
|301
|$1,775
|T58
|Tanapat Pichaikool
|14
|76
|71
|76
|79
|302
|$1,625
|T58
|Kshitij Naveed Kaul
|14
|76
|72
|75
|79
|302
|$1,625
|T58
|Siddikur Rahman
|14
|75
|74
|75
|78
|302
|$1,625
|T58
|Khalin Joshi
|14
|74
|75
|77
|76
|302
|$1,625
|62
|Kartik Sharma
|15
|82
|67
|77
|77
|303
|$1,500
|63
|Suttijet Kooratanapisan
|17
|72
|77
|78
|78
|305
|$1,450
|64
|Rory Hie
|18
|74
|75
|79
|78
|306
|$1,400
|65
|Amrit Lal
|21
|73
|69
|85
|82
|309
|$1,350
|66
|Blake Collyer
|22
|71
|76
|78
|85
|310
|$1,300
|67
|Sunhit Bishnoi
|24
|76
|73
|86
|77
|312
|$1,250