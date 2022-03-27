2022 The DGC Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The DGC Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nitithorn Thippong, who earned the Asian Tour win at Delhi Golf Club in Delhi, India.

Thippong and Ajeetesh Sandhu finished regulation of the 72-hole event on 7-under 281, with Thippong making a birdie 4 on the par-5 18th hole in the first and only playoff hole to secure his first Asian Tour win.

Settee Prakongvech finished alone in third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Thippong won the $90,000 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.

The DGC Open recap notes

Thippong earned 10 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win helps Thippong's ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 68 players finishing the event in the fourth event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup in Thailand.

2022 The DGC Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts