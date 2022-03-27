2022 The DGC Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 The DGC Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/27/2022 at 11:29 am
The 2022 The DGC Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nitithorn Thippong, who earned the Asian Tour win at Delhi Golf Club in Delhi, India.

Thippong and Ajeetesh Sandhu finished regulation of the 72-hole event on 7-under 281, with Thippong making a birdie 4 on the par-5 18th hole in the first and only playoff hole to secure his first Asian Tour win.

Settee Prakongvech finished alone in third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Thippong won the $90,000 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.

The DGC Open recap notes

Thippong earned 10 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win helps Thippong's ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 68 players finishing the event in the fourth event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup in Thailand.

2022 The DGC Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nitithorn Thippong -7 68 70 70 73 281 $90,000
2 Ajeetesh Sandhu -7 69 68 73 71 281 $55,000
3 Settee Prakongvech -6 71 70 70 71 282 $31,500
4 Gaganjeet Bhullar -4 73 66 73 72 284 $25,000
5 Justin Quiban -3 74 72 69 70 285 $20,500
T6 Yuvraj Singh Sandhu -2 75 70 74 67 286 $13,463
T6 Shiv Kapur -2 71 73 74 68 286 $13,463
T6 Mithun Perera -2 73 70 74 69 286 $13,463
T6 Veer Ahlawat -2 68 67 78 73 286 $13,463
T10 Travis Smyth -1 67 73 79 68 287 $8,240
T10 Danthai Boonma -1 76 73 74 64 287 $8,240
T10 Shamim Khan -1 71 75 71 70 287 $8,240
T10 Yashas Chandra -1 73 73 70 71 287 $8,240
T10 M Dharma -1 71 69 73 74 287 $8,240
T15 Karandeep Kochhar E 69 71 78 70 288 $6,208
T15 Kevin Yuan E 71 75 72 70 288 $6,208
T15 Aman Raj E 71 73 73 71 288 $6,208
T15 Shankar Das E 67 74 74 73 288 $6,208
T15 Sachin Baisoya E 71 75 69 73 288 $6,208
T15 Bjorn Hellgren E 71 70 73 74 288 $6,208
21 Om Prakash Chouhan 1 72 73 71 73 289 $5,450
22 S.S.P Chawrasia 2 77 71 69 73 290 $5,300
T23 Rashid Khan 4 72 69 79 72 292 $5,000
T23 Sunit Chowrasia 4 74 74 73 71 292 $5,000
T23 Chanat Sakulpolphaisan 4 72 67 79 74 292 $5,000
T26 William Harrold 5 73 73 75 72 293 $4,625
T26 Manu Gandas 5 71 69 75 78 293 $4,625
T28 Paul Peterson 6 76 68 76 74 294 $4,083
T28 Dhruv Sheoran 6 72 72 74 76 294 $4,083
T28 Mathiam Keyser 6 72 72 74 76 294 $4,083
T28 Ian Snyman 6 71 73 78 72 294 $4,083
T28 Cory Crawford 6 72 74 72 76 294 $4,083
T28 Kasidit Lepkurte 6 71 68 77 78 294 $4,083
T34 Angad Cheema 7 74 69 77 75 295 $3,353
T34 Abhijit Chadha 7 72 75 73 75 295 $3,353
T34 Viraj Madappa 7 75 73 73 74 295 $3,353
T34 Pawan Kumar 7 75 73 73 74 295 $3,353
T34 Manav Jaini 7 72 73 77 73 295 $3,353
T34 Jesse Yap 7 78 71 69 77 295 $3,353
T34 Honey Baisoya 7 76 72 75 72 295 $3,353
T34 Mani Ram 7 72 74 71 78 295 $3,353
T42 Sydney Chung 8 73 73 74 76 296 $2,825
T42 Rahil Gangjee 8 73 73 72 78 296 $2,825
T42 Tapy Ghai 8 75 70 71 80 296 $2,825
T45 Kapil Kumar 9 74 66 79 78 297 $2,581
T45 Md. Zamal Hossain Mollah 9 71 74 77 75 297 $2,581
T45 Abhinav Lohan 9 72 73 79 73 297 $2,581
T45 Koh Deng Shan 9 76 73 75 73 297 $2,581
T49 Ranjit Singh 10 73 76 74 75 298 $2,250
T49 Dodge Kemmer 10 72 71 81 74 298 $2,250
T49 Jeev Milkha Singh 10 74 75 75 74 298 $2,250
52 Varun Parikh 11 70 73 78 78 299 $2,050
T53 Miguel Delgado 12 74 73 75 78 300 $1,900
T53 Mohammad Sanju 12 73 73 81 73 300 $1,900
T53 Ryoto Furuya 12 75 71 81 73 300 $1,900
T56 Sangchai Kaewcharoen 13 73 75 76 77 301 $1,775
T56 Anura Rohana 13 75 73 78 75 301 $1,775
T58 Tanapat Pichaikool 14 76 71 76 79 302 $1,625
T58 Kshitij Naveed Kaul 14 76 72 75 79 302 $1,625
T58 Siddikur Rahman 14 75 74 75 78 302 $1,625
T58 Khalin Joshi 14 74 75 77 76 302 $1,625
62 Kartik Sharma 15 82 67 77 77 303 $1,500
63 Suttijet Kooratanapisan 17 72 77 78 78 305 $1,450
64 Rory Hie 18 74 75 79 78 306 $1,400
65 Amrit Lal 21 73 69 85 82 309 $1,350
66 Blake Collyer 22 71 76 78 85 310 $1,300
67 Sunhit Bishnoi 24 76 73 86 77 312 $1,250

